Jumping

Hannah Serfass and her mount take a jump at a previous competition. Equestrian events are considered among the riskier sports in the world. Serfass, 15, died Sunday at a competition in Venice.

VENICE — Horseback-riding fatalities are rare but studies show that a high percentage of participants will suffer an injury during their riding career, and it’s more likely to be severe than an injury incurred in other sports, even ones involving contact.

An estimated 81% of riders will get hurt at some point, with 21% requiring hospitalization, according to a 2023 report at HorsesOnly.com.


   
