VENICE — Horseback-riding fatalities are rare but studies show that a high percentage of participants will suffer an injury during their riding career, and it’s more likely to be severe than an injury incurred in other sports, even ones involving contact.
An estimated 81% of riders will get hurt at some point, with 21% requiring hospitalization, according to a 2023 report at HorsesOnly.com.
U.S. National Trauma Data Bank data from 2007 to 2016 show that 88% of people with an equestrian-related injury who go to the hospital get admitted.
A 2009 Canadian study found a higher hospitalization rate among people participating in equestrian activity than in motorcycle riding and concluded that it’s “considered more dangerous than motorcycle riding, skiing, automobile racing, football and rugby.”
It’s one of three sports, with outdoor soccer and skiing, that’s most likely in the northern hemisphere to result in long-term disability, it states.
“Horseback riding elevates the rider’s head 3 meters (more than 3 yards) above the ground on an animal that can easily weigh 500 kg (about 1,100 pounds) or more, kick with a force of nearly 1 ton, and run at speeds of 65–75 km/h (about 39-45 mph),” the report says. “In addition, horses are less predictable than either a motorcycle or a racecar.”
A 2021 paper from The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences found that a horseback-riding injury was more likely to lead to hospitalization than one from hockey.
Among common childhood injuries, it states, the only one with a higher severity score is being hit by a car.
Equestrian sports are the most common cause in adults of sports-related traumatic brain injuries, according to the report, representing 10%-30% of all injuries and 60%-70% of all fatalities.
They were responsible for more than twice the percentage of injuries caused by contact sports in a 2016 study in Neurological Focus.
Nonfatal injuries are also more likely to require the use of a ventilator and have a longer average length of stay.
Helmet use has had a significant impact, however, with equestrian organizations mandating their use, especially among riders under 18. Data show an apparent 30% reduction in head injuries and 50% reduction in severe ones.
The websites for area riding schools include a helmet among mandatory riding gear for youths.
Some organizations also require that riders wear a protective vest to reduce chest and thoracic spine injuries, the next most common type.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.