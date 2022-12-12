VENICE — Former Republican Party of Sarasota Chair Eric Robinson has been sued for defamation by the owner of a Sarasota pain management clinic.
A complaint filed Dec. 7 in the 12th Judicial Circuit by Paul Sloan alleges Robinson defamed him in social media by referring to him as a "drug dealer"; saying he makes money "destroying peoples lives"; and asking whether he's the "guy who peddled drugs to little children."
The first comment was on a July 14 post on the Facebook page for School Board candidate Dawnyelle Singleton, it alleges.
The second one was on a July 25 post on the Sarasota County School District Transparency Project Facebook page, it alleges, while the third one was a comment on the Sarasota Herald-Tribune Facebook page on a Sept 16 post.
Robinson, a former School Board member, declined to comment on the suit.
The comments constitute defamation under Florida law, the complaint alleges, because they accuse Sloan of committing a crime, "purport a character inconsistent with his lawful business" and "adversely reflect on Plaintiff's professional ethics and business practices."
In most defamation cases, the person bringing suit has to prove the defendant's comments caused actual damage. However, certain types of comments are considered so harmful that damage is presumed.
False accusations of criminal conduct or improper business practices can fall into that category.
Sloan's complaint says he's the official point of contact for 18 Drug Enforcement Administration controlled substance licenses and his clinic, First Choice Pain Care Clinic, is licensed by the state and county. Those licenses are threatened by Robinson's comments, it alleges.
It also alleges he's been active since 2007 in the effort to end the "'Pill Mill'/Opioid Epidemic," working with law enforcement in six counties and drafting a pain clinic ordinance that makes up the "core" of the one the county adopted.
His clinic has never had a noted deficiency in any inspection and doesn't provide pediatric pain care, a news release from Sloan states.
"Robinson's slanderous statements stand in sharp contrast to my documented record of collaboration and activism to create an environment which protects the public health along with ensuring that pain medication is available to those with chronic pain and used appropriately," it states.
The lawsuit seeks damages in excess of $30,000, the jurisdictional minimum for circuit court, and demands a jury trial.
