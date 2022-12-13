VENICE — Former Republican Party of Sarasota Chair Eric Robinson has been sued for defamation by the owner of a Sarasota pain management clinic.

A complaint filed Dec. 7 in the 12th Judicial Circuit by Paul Sloan alleges Robinson defamed him in social media by referring to him as a "drug dealer"; saying he makes money "destroying peoples lives"; and asking whether he's the "guy who peddled drugs to little children."


