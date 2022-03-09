Escaped Ukranian family finds their way to Venice

VENICE — The Yagolnik family woke up early Feb. 24 to discover their worst nightmares had come true — Ukraine was under attack.
The night before, Alex and Olya Yagolnik, with their three children, decided to leave their home in Kharkiv and stay in Central Ukraine on their way out of the country.
However, the next morning they awoke to messages from friends and family that Russia had invaded.
The couple looked out the window of the hotel and saw two jets flying over - that was followed by sirens.
These events started their journey out of Ukraine into Romania and then finally to South Venice.
"We didn't really take the threat seriously," Alex Yagolnik said Monday about the months leading up to his family leaving.
Red flags
Alex Yagolnik said Ukrainians have lived under constant conflict and the threat of Russia for many years.
"We got used to it," he said.
In January, a friend from America, Karen Lile, invited them to come to Venice for a visit and vacation.
Lile is a season resident, spending part of her time in Southwest Florida and the rest of it in Ohio.
Lile had met Alex Yagolnik when she and her husband visited Ukraine around 20 years ago for a micro-economic program through their church, which had a sister church in Ukraine.
Alex was a teenager then and acted as the translator. After Lile's husband died, she visited Ukraine several times and got to know Alex's wife and later their three children.
"They became like children of mine," Lile said about the family.
With tensions rising, Lile insisted the family leave Ukraine and stay with her.
"I had a good reason for freaking out," Lile said.
With two of their kids in school, Alex Yagolnik said they didn't want to interrupt their lives.
However, that sentiment changed quickly.
Alex Yagolnik had a list of red flags, or warning signs, that meant the situation was escalating. He started to see those flags.
He paid attention to the mood surrounding the situation and the news.
"Another red flag for me was when they moved the embassy out," Alex Yagolnik said.
He started to get a bad feeling, especially after hearing Putin's speech on Feb. 21.
During the speech, Putin talked about "crazy" stuff, including former Soviet leaders Josef Stalin and Vladimir Lenin, and his view on Ukrainian history.
"He was justifying his taking of Ukraine," Alex said.
Olya Yagolnik saw that for Alex, the speech was a bad sign. He looked at her.
"And I say: 'Pack,'" Alex said. "We are leaving right now."
They already had an emergency suitcase packed and a route planned.
The journey out
"We had so many plans," Alex Yagolnik said about life before the invasion.
Alex runs an IT company, while Olya is a personal trainer.
He had mentioned Kharkiv was one of the fastest developing cities in Ukraine and many people were buying real estate.
Despite the growth, Kharkiv and the Yagolniks experienced the Russian threat before.
The city was part of the conflicts in 2014 and Alex Yagolnik participated as an activist during that time. He received threats from pro-Russian groups who also posted his picture on social media. To protect his family, he sent them to Ohio for a time.
The situation eventually settled down, but the Russian conflict still loomed.
Despite Kharkiv having ties to Russian culture, Alex said, "we are the most vulnerable" due to the closeness of the border.
The night of Feb. 21, the Yagolniks packed the car and began to leave the country. However, because of several situations, the family had to turn back and go home.
On Feb. 23, Alex's red flags continued to pile up. He told his co-workers he was leaving the country with many replying, "Why now?"
Ukraine had enacted a state of emergency, Russian embassies were burning documents and Ukraine issued a new law for access to weapons
Those were just some of the signs Alex saw, he said.
So the Yagolnik family set out again on their planned route to one of the closest European Union countries — Romania.
The night before Feb. 24, they stayed in a hotel in Central Ukraine. The next morning, Russia had invaded.
Messages from friends and family said: "They have attacked us," and "Olya, it happened."
The journey west continued as the family drove 21 hours to the Romanian border.
They experienced long lines for gas and the sight of explosions hitting the city of Uman off in the distance.
With things escalating in Ukraine, a law banned men ages 18-60 from leaving the country.
"We already know they weren't going to let me go," Alex Yagolnik said.
The plan was to allow Olya and their children to cross while he stayed back.
"The kids started to panic," he said.
However, while waiting in a 2.5-day line to cross the border, Ukraine issued an amendment for the law, stating fathers with three or more children under the age of 17 were allowed to leave.
The Yagolnik family could leave together.
Finally, they were able to cross into Romania, which had food for all of those fleeing and other items readily available, including SIM cards for phones and places to stay.
The future
Once out of the country, the Yagolniks' main goal was to help everyone else out of the country.
They planned to stay in Romania for at least a week to get their bearings. But the mood changed again when Russia attacked the Ukrainian nuclear plant.
"She starts to freak out," Alex said about Olya.
The threat of a large nuclear plant going off prompted the family to accept Lile's offer to travel to the U.S.
On Sunday night, Lile picked the family up from the Miami International Airport and brought them to her house in Venice.
Safely in the U.S., the family does not know what the future will hold.
"We have reconsidered everything in our life," Alex said.
The Yagolniks' goal is to get immediate help to all friends and family, no matter if they are in Ukraine or surrounding countries.
As for the Yagolniks, they are considering a move to the U.S. if things don't work out in Ukraine.
"It's probably the first time we don't think about the future in long term," Alex Yagolnik said.
