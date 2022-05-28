VENICE — Growing up on a farm in New Jersey, Bob Herres, who turned 100 in April, learned hard work at an early age.
One of his first jobs, the Venice resident recalled, was walking behind a wagon loaded with manure, scooping up handfuls to plop onto the ground to become beds for corn seeds.
Later, he’d work in the family sawmill, in which an old steam engine-powered saw cut timber into lumber.
Though he’d graduate from high school, he admits he wasn’t the best student.
“I behaved enough not to get in trouble,” he said. “My world was things mechanical.”
The sawmill might have been his future, but his uncle got him into school to learn aircraft mechanics when most planes were made of wood and canvas.
He’d graduated by the time the U.S. got into World War II but his mother wouldn’t let him or his two brothers enlist, so they waited to be drafted.
His older brother would go into engineering in the Army while his younger brother assigned to the infantry. His sister, who was also older, would become a Navy nurse.
And with his aeronautical training, he would become a member of the Army Air Corps.
His training brought him to Florida several times, but not to Venice, where members of the Corps trained at what would become the Venice Municipal Airport postwar.
Basic training was in Miami, where he learned marching on golf courses. Then it was off to North Carolina for instruction in ... airplane mechanics.
Being an aeronautics school graduate, he said he already knew more than the Army was teaching.
“But you had to learn to do it the Army way,” he said.
One day, a lieutenant asked for volunteers to be an aerial gunner.
“I thought, ‘Oh boy, a chance to fly,’ so I stuck my hand up,” he said. “I should have kept it down.”
He returned to Florida for training in Fort Myers, then went to Tucson to become part of a flight crew for a B-24 — an H model, built by Ford.
But it was in Bruning, Nebraska — which none of them had ever heard of — “when we became a really solid crew,” he said.
The route to Europe would take them through Topeka; Florida yet again; Puerto Rico; British Guiana, where they had a Christmas dinner of bologna sandwiches in a jungle; Brazil; Senegal; Morocco; and Tunisia, before finally landing in Italy, where Grottaglie would be the base for the 449th Bomb Group — the Flying Horsemen.
They slept in their clothes on concrete floors until tents and cots were brought in, he said. The runway was little more than mud.
Most of their missions were against specific German targets — factories, railroads, bridges, roads and such — rather than cities, though they did bomb German troops in support of the Anzio landing in 1944.
One of those targets was a Messerschmidt factory in Regensberg, Germany. Herres’ plane was hit and was losing fuel on the return trip, so it dropped out of formation to a lower altitude to try to conserve it, he said.
“But we didn’t quite make it, and we had to leave the plane,” he said.
One of the other gunners was “kind of religious,” he recalled, and he paused at the door to pray — until another crew member pushed him out.
“Pray on the way down,” he was told.
Because of the altitude, Herres landed on his back, which caused him lifelong problems.
His plane was also part of the low-level bombing campaign called Operation Tidalwave, which targeted the oil refineries in Ploesti, Romania. They supplied 73% of Germany’s fuel, he said.
Another crew flew his plane on his day off and when it returned a crew member said the electro-hydraulic turret was losing oil.
Upon investigating, he found his parachute saturated with oil. Told he couldn’t replace it unless it had been used, he pulled the ripcord — and nothing happened. A piece of flak had cut the lines and melted the nylon.
“Needless to say, I got a new chute,” he said.
“Which he needed a couple of missions later,” his wife, Diana, added.
The bombing was nearly continuous, with the U.S. flying missions during the day and the British at night, he said.
“You hated the word ‘Ploesti’ because it was hell,” he said.
Lining up for a bombing run one day, his plane was hit by anti-aircraft fire, and the flak severed the control cables and intercom wires.
He was trying to crank up the turret when a piece of the plane flew past him. Looking up, he saw the interior was in flames, which he had to pass through to bail out.
On the ground, he was trying to tend to a head wound the navigator had suffered when they were surrounded by the Romanian militia.
They took off his chute, took his .45 pistol, threw him into a hay wagon and took him to jail.
Four members of his crew died — the bombardier; the co-pilot; the right waist gunner, who was on his first mission; and the ball turret gunner.
After a hospital visit, he was taken to a prison camp in an armory-like building that became a target for Allied planes.
“It felt like they picked that whole building up and shook it,” he said.
He recalled huddling under a double bunk with another prisoner who said, “I’m not sc-sc-scared. Are you sc-sc-scared?”
As soon as the bombing ended, everyone lined up at the latrine, he said.
One day a Romanian colonel decided to take them to where some German troops were having a singalong. When Americans broke into “Don’t Fence Me In,” he said, “they took us out of there so damn fast.”
He was transferred to a prison camp in Bucharest, where he stayed until Romania surrendered and joined the fight against Germany.
At the time Russia was moving into Ukraine, he said, and the Romanians didn’t want their former prisoners to fall into Russian hands. So Col. James Gunn, who was the senior Allied officer in the camp, offered to fly to Italy to make arrangements for planes to evacuate it.
He made the trip in a stripped-out Messerschmidt with plywood for a floor and a huge American flag painted on the fuselage.
Within days, flight after flight of B-17s took the roughly 1,200 men in the camp to safety in Italy, 20 men at a time.
Once there, they were trucked to an olive grove, Herres said, where they were ordered to strip naked. Their clothes were burned and the men were sprayed with DDT and had their heads shaved before they were allowed to take a hot bath.
American service members were sent home by ship in an Atlantic crossing that was so rough “I never thought we’d make it,” he said.
They landed in Staten Island, took a ferry to Fort Slocum for further processing and then were sent to Fort Dix, New Jersey.
On the way, he saw family members going in the opposite direction.
After his plane was shot down, his family had been told he was missing in action. Later they learned he was a POW. But they hadn’t been informed he was back in the United States.
When he was allowed to go home, he took a train to Rahway, New Jersey, arriving at midnight. When he called home to get a ride, his father answered.
“It’s Bob,” he told him. “Can you come pick me up?”
After a long pause, his dad said he’d be right there.
His younger brother was still in New Jersey before being shipped overseas, so the brothers had a reunion. He was taken prisoner by the Germans shortly before the Battle of the Bulge.
Herres never saw his older brother until the war ended.
He expected to be sent to the Pacific but instead was assigned to the Newark airport, where he became a flight engineer on a general’s plane.
One day he was summoned by his captain, who told him to pack his necessities because he was being sent to New York.
On July 28, 1945, a B-25 flying in heavy fog struck the Empire State Building, killing the three people on the plane: Lt. Col. William Smith, the pilot; Sgt. Christopher Domitrovich; and Navy aviation machinist’s mate Albert Perna, who had hitched a ride.
Herres was to be the military escort for Domitrovich’s body on the trip back to Illinois for burial. He had orders not to allow the casket to be opened.
“That’s where I made one of my mistakes,” he said. “I got close to the family. I should never have done that. It was hell — especially when it became time to give the mother the flag. She didn’t want to take it.”
The Air Corps had a system under which people who accumulated a sufficient number of points could be discharged, His mother insisted he do it as soon as he was eligible, since both his brothers were still in.
More than 70 years later, he’s still affected by his service.
“Getting discharged doesn’t end it,” he said. “You live with it.”
When he married Diana, he told her, “If I’m acting up (having a nightmare), don’t try to wake me.”
One night she did, and he bit her.
“He was thrashing around,” she said. “He bit me hard.”
“Don’t touch me,” he told her afterward. “Jump out of bed and yell at me to wake me up.”
“So I learned,” she said. “You’d think after all those years that would not be a problem, but it stays.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.