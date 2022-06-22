VENICE — From hiding in a shelter for days and narrowly missing bombs to experiencing the beginning of the war alone, four Ukrainian refugees made their way to Venice.
Iryna Storozhenko and her children, Nadiia and Polina, along with Maryna Danylenko, left everything — including family — behind to seek safety from their war-torn country.
But then they were connected through social media to Marina Lisitsyn, who was originally from Ukraine and has lived in Venice for a year.
“People never believed it,” Lisitsyn said about the war. “Even here, people were shocked.”
Now safely in Venice, both the Storozhenkos and Danylenko are trying to figure out the next steps with the help of Lisitsyn and her family, Karen Hermann with First Christian Church, and Kate Langevin, who is hosting the Storozhenko’s.
Maryna Danylenko
Before the war started, Danylenko had been studying medicine and moved to Kyiv. She lived in the city for six months and then everything happened.
“The first day of war, I was in Kyiv alone,” she said.
She never thought Russia would actually attack, until it did. She said her mother called her at 6 a.m. that morning, stating it started.
“I’m alone here, I don’t know what to do,” Danylenko said.
Looking out of her apartment balcony on the 15th floor, she saw bombs dropping.
“I was just in shock,” she said.
Danylenko had her own car, so she was able to leave. She started heading west hoping it would be safer.
But traveling at the beginning of the war was dangerous, and “nobody knows where Russians (were),” she said about hearing rumors on where the soldiers were.
Making it to western Ukraine, Danylenko stayed in Chernivtsi near the Romanian border for two months. Her family eventually met her there.
“Just afraid to stay there,” she said about still being in Ukraine. “I did not know what to do.”
She got in touch with Marina Lisitsyn. Lisitsyn had done missionary trips in Ukraine and helped with a camp Danylenko attended.
When Lisitsyn started posting information about how Ukrainians can get out of the country, Danylenko found her on social media and reached out.
Lisitsyn helped coordinate Danylenko’s trip to safety. She traveled to Tijuana, Mexico and crossed the border into California before coming to Venice.
She is staying with a family Lisitsyn helped find. However, the situation is short-term and Danylenko is looking for a new place to stay while she, like so many, can figure out the next steps.
Despite the new challenges of being in Venice with so little, Danylenko feels safe here.
Once things get settled, she hopes to continue studying medicine and become a dermatologist. She mentioned the possibility of getting a diploma while here.
“I’m trying to do my best,” she said.
The Storozhenko family
Marina Lisitsyn translated for Iryna Storozhenko.
Both Lisitsyn and Storozhenko grew up in the same Ukrainian town and went to school together many years ago.
When the war broke out, Lisitsyn contacted people back home, checking in on them. Finding each other on social media, she talked to Storozhenko throughout the beginning of the war.
“Many times I went to sleep when I didn’t know if I would hear her voice again because it was really bad,” Lisitsyn said through Storozhenko.
Storozhenko was living with her husband and two children, Nadiia and Polina, in Chernigiv, which is between Belarus and Kyiv.
While Storozhenko’s husband is in the military, “they never knew it was going to happen,” Lisitsyn said.
The morning it started, Storozhenko’s husband woke her up and told her she needed to fill the cars up with gas. She then took the children and went to a basement for the first two nights.
In those first few days, she saw people running around with luggage and pets.
“It was like really chaotic and very scary,” Storozhenko said.
While sheltering, Storozhenko reached out to her Russian cousins and sent videos of what was happening. Because they all had a good relationship before the war, she hoped they would help spread the message about the situation.
She told them, if they do nothing, she and her family would die in Ukraine.
It took a couple days for a response, but the first cousin said they were scared and wouldn’t do anything. The second cousin told Storozhenko it was the Ukrainians fault for the war and that the country killed its own people.
“She was just shocked from whatever answer she got from them,” Lisitsyn said through Storozhenko.
Storozhenko and her family spent the next 21 days in Chernigiv as the bombing became worse.
In that time, she almost went to stand in line for bread and go to the pharmacy, but decided both were too dangerous. Both places were later bombed those days.
Lisitsyn had been in contact with Ukrainians who were going into dangerous cities to evacuate people. She told them about Storozhenko and her children.
After three times of Storozhenko telling the people helping it was too dangerous, she finally left on the fourth and final time they would be going to her city.
“There are brave people who would go and risk their lives to help people,” Lisitsyn said.
Storozhenko and her children took their car and drove second in a line of 40 cars evacuating the city. Because roads were destroyed, the cars drove fast through fields.
“She said it was very stressful,” Lisitsyn said.
Through Lisitsyn’s help, Storozhenko and her children traveled from Ukraine to Poland. They then went to Spain and later Mexico City to cross the border as refugees into Texas.
Lisitsyn and her husband Danil picked them up in Texas and brought them to Venice.
“She feels so safe and she feels really good here,” Lisitsyn said.
After staying with Lisitsyn for two months, they were connected to Kate Langevin, who offered to host Storozhenko and the girls.
Storozhenko mentioned the kindness of people like Langevin who have opened their homes to Ukrainians during the tough time. She said Langevin had the home prepared for her family and even the little things like nail polish for the girls made them feel welcome.
“I think it’s been easier than I anticipated,” Langevin said about hosting them.
While it has been stressful for everyone involved, Lisitsyn said lots of “unknowns” have come from this. However, the only thing she knew for sure was that Danylenko and the Storozhenkos would be safe here.
The next steps
While both Storozhenko and Danylenko worry about the family they left behind, they are thankful to be in Venice.
They have both applied for work permits so they can start making a living and support themselves through the unknown.
While the permits are in the process, both are helping Karen Hermann’s friend who owns a cleaning business.
Through Hermann’s church group at First Christian Church, she and Lisitsyn came together to further help the refugees in Venice.
They are looking for any support from the community and also a place to stay for Danylenko.
A GoFundMe to help the Storozhenko family, Danylenko and more Ukrainian refugees in Venice can be found at bit.ly/3O6x5Y4
