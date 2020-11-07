VENICE — A storm system that struck Central America as a major hurricane is regaining steam as it starts tracking north toward Florida.
Hurricane Eta developed on Halloween in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, quickly strengthened and struck Nicaragua as a Category 4 on Monday.
While it lost a lot of its strength over land, it is now redeveloping. The five-day track from the National Weather Service has it over Cuba on Sunday as a tropical storm and near the Florida Keys at 6 a.m. Monday. All of Southwest Florida is in the storm’s cone.
Sarasota County Emergency Management Chief Ed McCrane asked residents to monitor “local media channels” over the weekend.
“You should be prepared as well,” McCrane said in a social media conference Friday. “You should have your disaster kit; we’re well into hurricane season. People should know the supplies they should have — the water and the food — just in case we lose power.”
McCrane noted this is the 29th named storm of the season, breaking known records for the number of storms in a hurricane season.
“So we hope this is the last one we have to deal with,” he said, noting 2005 had 28 storms with one going into January.
Experts predict it will become a tropical storm again, but it hadn’t as of Friday afternoon.
Officials are hoping it stays weak, losing even more power as it gets sheared by the mountains of Cuba.
“But, based on the current track, we’re going to see some wind — should be tropical storm force winds, probably. And some rain,” McCrane said.
The Venice Gondolier will be updating its website and social media pages as needed.
