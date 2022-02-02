“This is a vocation, not a job,” Venice Symphony Music Director/Conductor Troy Quinn told the group at the Applause for the Venice Symphony luncheon. “It’s the air I breath.”

Troy was the featured speaker at the luncheon, and everyone enjoyed learning about the man who presents beautiful music in Venice. Troy took on the roll as teacher when he had the group stand up, and he taught them how to direct musicians to either 3- or 4-beat compositions.

President of the Venice Historical Society Sue Chapman took center stage, giving a history of the group and thanking the many volunteers who helped plan the special event. The Venice Symphony and Sandy’s Designer Clothing donated a wonderful grand prize.

It was a hand-painted circus design clutch bag with two tickets to a Symphony concert.

The luncheon celebrated the Symphony’s Under the Big Top Concert. There was circus memorabilia on the raffle table, including collector’s plates signed by Red Skelton. The circus memories and music add to Venice Magic. Bravo to the two organizations for celebrating them.

The Venice Historical Society membership is open to all. Contact veniceareahistoricalsociety.org.

For information about Venice Symphony events and concerts, visit thevenicesymphony.org.

Save the Date


Venice Musicale celebrates 70 years with a special gala at the Venice Community Center from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 17. Join friends for fun music and memories of 70 years of Musicale in Venice. Visit venicemusicale.org.

One Of Our Best

The special person of this week is Sue Chapman, president of the Venice Historical Society. Sue retires from this 2-year position in March. She is a longtime member of the group and has served in many capacities.

Sue was a docent at the Historic Train Depot, and we remember her as Bertha Palmer at speaking engagements and in Venice parades. Many remember Sue chairing the dedication ceremony of the plaque at the KMI Building, then Sue inviting everyone to Café Venice for champagne and chocolate.

Who can forget the fabulous Circus Fashion Show Sue chaired? She has also served as narrator of the Historic Trolley Tours.

Sue is a regular at Venice Symphony Concerts and supports all things Venice.

Sue is kind, friendly and “a hoot.” Her joy and enthusiasm are contagious. Sue is an overall nice person. Sue Chapman is one of the women who make Venice a great place to live.

Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier Sun. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments