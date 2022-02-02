Good friends, from left, Marilyn Breed and Betty Grenhan added to the fun atmosphere at the Applause for the Symphony luncheon. Marilyn is a retired music history teacher from New Hampshire. Betty was one of the raffle winners at the event. Both women celebrated a good day.
Sue Chapman, president of the Venice Historical Society, presents Troy Quinn, music director/conductor of the Venice Symphony, with a framed poster celebrating the special Applause for the Symphony luncheon.
Joan High created the beautiful raffle baskets and prizes for the Applause for the Symphony luncheon. She took charge of this fundraising arm of luncheon.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Good friends, from left, Marilyn Breed and Betty Grenhan added to the fun atmosphere at the Applause for the Symphony luncheon. Marilyn is a retired music history teacher from New Hampshire. Betty was one of the raffle winners at the event. Both women celebrated a good day.
Gondolier PHOTOs BY FRAN VALENCIC
Judi Foote and Ellie Paxton were among the group that created the centerpieces for the Applause for the Symphony luncheon. These two are longtime Venice Historical Society members and volunteers.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Sue Chapman, president of the Venice Historical Society, presents Troy Quinn, music director/conductor of the Venice Symphony, with a framed poster celebrating the special Applause for the Symphony luncheon.
“This is a vocation, not a job,” Venice Symphony Music Director/Conductor Troy Quinn told the group at the Applause for the Venice Symphony luncheon. “It’s the air I breath.”
Troy was the featured speaker at the luncheon, and everyone enjoyed learning about the man who presents beautiful music in Venice. Troy took on the roll as teacher when he had the group stand up, and he taught them how to direct musicians to either 3- or 4-beat compositions.
President of the Venice Historical Society Sue Chapman took center stage, giving a history of the group and thanking the many volunteers who helped plan the special event. The Venice Symphony and Sandy’s Designer Clothing donated a wonderful grand prize.
It was a hand-painted circus design clutch bag with two tickets to a Symphony concert.
The luncheon celebrated the Symphony’s Under the Big Top Concert. There was circus memorabilia on the raffle table, including collector’s plates signed by Red Skelton. The circus memories and music add to Venice Magic. Bravo to the two organizations for celebrating them.
Venice Musicale celebrates 70 years with a special gala at the Venice Community Center from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 17. Join friends for fun music and memories of 70 years of Musicale in Venice. Visit venicemusicale.org.
One Of Our Best
The special person of this week is Sue Chapman, president of the Venice Historical Society. Sue retires from this 2-year position in March. She is a longtime member of the group and has served in many capacities.
Sue was a docent at the Historic Train Depot, and we remember her as Bertha Palmer at speaking engagements and in Venice parades. Many remember Sue chairing the dedication ceremony of the plaque at the KMI Building, then Sue inviting everyone to Café Venice for champagne and chocolate.
Who can forget the fabulous Circus Fashion Show Sue chaired? She has also served as narrator of the Historic Trolley Tours.
Sue is a regular at Venice Symphony Concerts and supports all things Venice.
Sue is kind, friendly and “a hoot.” Her joy and enthusiasm are contagious. Sue is an overall nice person. Sue Chapman is one of the women who make Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier Sun. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.