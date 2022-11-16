When women were invited to a Chicks and Salsa Women’s Night Out, they knew for sure it would be a fun evening.
This year, about 80 women came to the mini version of the event.
The Venice Yacht Club is in the midst of renovation and they had some hurricane damage. Instead of a sit-down dinner, the committee decided on delicious food stations and instead of a fashion show, there were raffles and a silent auction.
All proceeds would benefit Twig.
Founders of Twig have a mission statement to encourage children in foster care to “grow to adults who want to make the world a better place.”
To this end, they created a lovely store at 826 Pinebrook Road where children can shop and experience the joy of a pretty store and trendy clothes.
The store welcomes donations on the last Monday of the month from 4 p.m. to 6 pm. For information, visit thetwigcares.com or call 941-220-7958.
Twig serves about 300 foster children a month.
Twig is an acronym for “The way to inspire and give.”
Special thanks to the Creative Chicks and Salsa Ladies Night Out committee and all who supported the event.
Save The Dates
Venice Musicale presents their free “November Romance” concert at 3 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Venice Library.
Nov 26, one day only, make it a shopping day at the annual Venice Art Center’s Bling Thing. Local artists celebrate their talents by offering terrific one of a kind items for sale.
Treat yourself and do some Christmas shopping.
One Of Our Best
The special person of this week is Cheryl Pickles Hall. After returning from a trip to Italy, Cheryl secured an air boat to rescue her grandchildren from flooding in North Port after Hurricane Ian.
Then Cheryl had the ambition to serve on a committee and wear a cute costume for the Chicks and Salsa Ladies Night Out at the Venice Yacht Club.
God, family and friends are always first in Cheryl’s life with contributions to local organizations and charities next. Cheryl saves plenty of time to spend with her mom who recently relocated to Venice.
Cheryl is an example of what it’s like to live a life of service.
Cheryl was a cheerleader at Venice High School and continues to be a cheerleader for our Venice community. She is one of the women who makes Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
