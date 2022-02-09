VENICE — What started as a Venice couple hosting game nights for their community turned into a small business venture bringing fun game events to the area.
“Nothing beats the laughs and togetherness of playing games,” states the Mr GameShow website.
Andy and Tracey Geremia officially created Mr GameShow in 2021 to bring game nights to planned communities across the area along with selling their original board games online.
The two had already been part-time board game designers and decided to share their love of games with their planned community Grand Palm.
While Andy works as a sales engineer for the Schlage Lock company and Tracey works part-time helping in a school cafeteria, the two started monthly game nights in Grand Palm before the pandemic hit.
Once the pandemic affected the game nights, the Geremias were then tasked with coming up with a socially distanced game everyone could play.
So Mr Gameshow’s Music Bingo was born.
Instead of calling out numbers, the game consisted of a card full of song titles. Andy would play a short piece of a song for the attendees while turning down the music when the chorus came around.
“People loved it,” Andy said.
Because of the success in Grand Palm, the couple wanted to see if other local communities wanted a game night, too.
Now underneath the title Mr GameShow, the Geremia’s host game nights for communities from Fort Myers to Lakewood Ranch at least one day each week.
“The events has taken off incredibly,” Andy said.
One of their biggest monthly events is in the Wellen Park community IslandWalk, which will draw in over 100 people, Andy said.
Normally hosted outside, Tracey mentioned the IslandWalk residents will bring lawn chairs to set up in the parking lot or pull up on their golf carts.
“They do such a great job,” Karyn Maviano said about the Mr GameShow events at IslandWalk.
She commented on the “creative mind” of the Geremias to come up with the fun twists on games such as The Price is Rite.
“There’s no such thing as too much fun,” said April Iglesias, an IslandWalk resident.
She mentioned how fun the Music Bingo was, especially hearing everyone singing along.
Hosting the monthly events around the area, Tracey said they get to know the regulars from each community.
While the Geremias entertain people, Tracey mentioned how fun Mr GameShow is for them, especially after they raised three children and moved to Venice.
“It’s fun for us to be out and about doing this together,” Tracey said.
Aside from the game nights, the couple have a handful of board games available on the Mr GameShow website at: mrgameshow.biz
The first game they created, Maze Racers, was a finalist for Toy of the Year Awards in 2017.
“I just let people know, I love board games,” Andy said. “That’s why we’re here.”
