You do not have to imagine what’s wrong with “The Play That Goes Wrong,” now being performed in the Gompertz Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre.
You can see what goes wrong. No imagination necessary.
Everything goes wrong. A door opens too easily and then not at all. Things fall off the wall. Smoke comes out of the elevator. Important props seem to be missing, which leaves actors ad-libbing some strange substitutions.
To say that the play begins before the curtain speech is to say too much.
Written by Henry Lewis, Henry Shields and Jonathan Sayer, this play, as produced by infamous West Palmetto Drama Society, needs the help of a costume and prop maker, designer, costume designer, director, dramaturg, voice coach, dialect coach, fight choreographer, one Inspector Carter in the cast and a certain Mr. Fitzroy, who was needed in “rehearsal.”
Chris Bean performed all those duties for the West Palmetto Drama Society, which seems to have few members and very little experience.
One other thing — if you have a Duran Duran CD in pocket or purse, you might want to keep that fact to yourself.
Cast members (all members of the tiny West Palmetto Drama Society) include Robert Grove as Thomas Colleymoore; Jonathan Harris as Charles Haversham; Sandra Wilkinson as Florence Colleymoore; Max Bennett as Cecil Haversham and Arthur the Gardener; Dennis Tyde as Perkins the butler; Annie Twilloil as the stage manager; and Trevor Watson as lighting and sound operator and, if needed, a stand-in. (Sunday evening, he was needed.)
To add to the confusion — in the Gompertz Theatre of Florida Studio Theatre where the West Palmetto Drama Society production of “The Murder at Haversham Manor” went wrong to the delight of the FST audience — Jordan Ahnquist portrays Max Bennett and also serves as fight captain; Gil Brady portrays Chris; Freddie Lee Bennett portrays Trevor; Emily Berman portrays Annie; Scott Cote portrays Dennis, Timothy C. Goodwin portrays Jonathan; John Long plays Robert and Bruce Jordan directs.
Isabel and Moriah Curley-Clay are FST’s scenic designers. Why they happen to be award-winning set designers should be obvious within the first three minutes of this production, assuming one knows when to begin timing those three minutes.
Just remember that the West Palmetto Drama Society is not as polished as the team at Florida Studio Theatre. Be prepared to cut the drama society members some slack — but don’t use one of their dueling foils. You could draw the short straw.
The main thing is — “The Play That Goes Wrong” is filling the Gompertz.
Should you miss it, it will be on you especially because FST has been known to extend runs of its better productions.
Consider fortifying yourself with dinner in the Green Room before the show. Also consider making a major donation to FST. If enough of you do that, FST could add a special venue for productions of the WPDS — for safety sake, if nothing else.
If this show does not give you enough funny-bone giggles, check with the box office about the next offering in the Court Cabaret at FST. The sixth incarnation of “Laughing Matters” might be the ticket (get it?).
The Gompertz Theatre is in the Hecht Building on First Street, as is the Green Room, Court Cabaret and Bowne’s Lab Theatre, home of the FST Improv shows.
On Palm Avenue at Coconut, the former Sarasota Woman’s Club is home to FST’s Keating main stage and just west of that is FST’s first cabaret theater, The Goldstein Cabaret. There is plenty of parking in the Palm Avenue Garage, plus additional parking on First and in two additional garages on Palm Avenue.
For tickets to any of the FST productions, call the box office at 941-366-9017 or visit floridastudio.com.
