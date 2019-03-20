A Venice man previously evicted from a Sarasota apartment tried to illegally rent out his former unit.
According to a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office report:
Samuel Irving Jr. reportedly was evicted from the Saratoga Place Apartments in Sarasota on Nov. 29, 2018.
Following the eviction, detectives say, Irving, 28, of Palm Drive, went online and through Booking.com rented out his old unit on Dec. 18 and Feb. 20 to two unsuspecting visitors for $1,402.62 and $1,602, respectively. When the visitors showed up, they found they were scammed.
It didn’t take long to track Irving down — he used the phone number for his tree service business to place the ads with Booking.com, claiming to be with Paradise Relaxation Resort.
Irving was arrested on March 13 and charged with fraud. Bond was set at $1,500. He bonded out later that day. Arraignment is set for Apr. 26.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Sandra Donnellan, 66, 900 block of East Questa Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Morgan Hobart, 34, 2700 block of Parrot Road, Venice. Hold for U.S. Marshal’s Service. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Christopher Kubisiak, 37, 500 block of W. Seminole Blvd., Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $500.
Matthew Leonard, 32, 1100 block of Redstart Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Jimalee Willis, 39, 400 block of East Colonia Lane, Nokomis. Charge: possession of meth. Bond: $1,500.
David Wright, 55, 5300 block of Layton Drive, Venice. Charges: DUI, petit theft, moving traffic violation, violation of driver license restriction. Bond: $360.
Aaron Hutchinson, 28, 3100 block of Hercules Road, Venice. Charge: using a two-way device to facilitate a felony. Bond: $1,500.
James Snell, 33, 400 block of Kentwood Ave., Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $5,000.
Jennifer McClelland, 38, 500 block of Palmetto Drive, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance (methadone, alprazolam and oxycodone) without a prescription. Bond: $4,500.
Haley Helbig, 20, 300 block of South Shore Road, Osprey. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
Denise Wroblewski, 45, 1000 block of Harbor Town Drive, Venice. Charge: battery on an EMT, firefighter or officer. Bond: none.
Timmy Ringo, 52, 100 S. Ruby Ave., Nokomis. Charges: in-custody arrest for petit theft (Broward County). Bond: $1,750.
Criminal registration:
Jeffrey Lee, 41, 900 block of Eleuthera Ave., Venice.
Kayla Stackhouse, 29, 1300 block of Jupiter Road, Venice.
— Compiled by Greg Giles and Victoria Villanueva-Marquez
