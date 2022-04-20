SARASOTA — Rumors about Allegiant Air wanting to bring casino gambling to Charlotte County have its Charter Review Commission proposing a preventive measure.
But there’s no similar discussion in Sarasota County, and nothing under discussion to try to put an extra hurdle in the way of such an effort, should one arise, spokesperson Drew Winchester said.
The county already has a code provision stating that it doesn’t allow gambling.
The only reference to gambling in Venice’s ordinances is a prohibition on gambling boats picking up passengers or mooring within the city limits other than to get fuel or in an emergency.
Allegiant is the subject of such rumors because its Sunseeker Resort is under construction in Charlotte Harbor and the company is based in Las Vegas.
Despite its repeated denials, “(t)here’s not literally a week that goes by that I’m not approached by somebody saying (Allegiant is) building a casino,” Charter Commission Chair Bill Dryburgh said.
A charter amendment that would require a local referendum to approve a casino, if one is ever proposed, will be on the ballot for Charlotte County voters in the fall.
It’s unclear whether the county would have the authority to require its own referendum. But for the amendment even to be triggered, there would first need to be a statewide referendum on expanding casino gambling and a new state law to implement it.
A constitutional amendment approved by Florida voters in 2018 mandates that “Florida voters shall have the exclusive right to decide whether to authorize casino gambling in the State of Florida.”
Currently, casino gambling is legal only in seven locations in the state operated by Native American tribes under federal law. The Seminole Tribe has six casinos and the Miccosuckee Tribe has one.
The state entered into a new compact with the Seminoles last year that would have also allowed sports gambling but it was voided in a lawsuit. The tribe has appealed the decision.
The state does have some other forms of legal gambling. Among them:
• Another constitutional amendment, adopted in 1986, authorized a statewide lottery, with proceeds benefiting education.
• Horse racing and jai alai venues are also allowed to have cardrooms for poker and dominoes. Those games are specifically not considered casino gambling under state law.
Greyhound racing facilities had the same exemption but the sport has been outlawed by yet another constitutional amendment. One-Eyed Jack’s, which formerly operated at the now-defunct Sarasota Kennel Club, is still in business at a different location because it also offers remote betting on horse and dog racing.
• Small-stakes poker games — no more than $10 per pot — in someone’s house or a community rec center are allowed.
• Bingo games and raffles are permitted with significant restrictions, and generally must be put on by a nonprofit for the benefit of a nonprofit.
