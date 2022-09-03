VENICE — When it bought Jacaranda Trace in June, Convivial Life was already thinking about enhancing and expanding the senior-living community.
It debuted its plans to do that this week at a residents meeting with Joel Anderson, president and CEO of LifeStar Living, the professional services provider for Convivial, a not-for-profit corporation.
In the sale, Convivial acquired 240 condominium apartment homes and villas; and 55 healthcare units offering assisted living and memory care support and licensed home health care; a clubhouse; and other amenities.
Significantly, it also acquired undeveloped land.
Residents learned this week that Convivial’s volunteer board has approved adding up to 80 new apartment homes and completing eight planned villas; building a new health care resort; and renovating the clubhouse, a news release states.
The resort is expected to include assisted living and post-acute skilled care private residences as well as a full-service therapy and rehabilitation gym, it says.
Renderings of the project aren’t yet available, said Jessica Kraft, executive vice president of Sales & Marketing.
SFCS Architects and LifeStar will host meetings with current and future members to get their input on amenities and programs.
It’s part of a re-envisioning of the community, Kraft said.
“We’re pleased to be part of the vision planning process and sharing our recommendations,” member Gene Kraus said in the release. “Jacaranda Trace is an exceptional place to live, and it will only get better in the future.”
Kraft said that because Convivial is not-for-profit, it’s not interested in a quick fix, but in investing in its properties long term and not “doing it how it’s always been done.”
It also owns a community in Jensen Beach.
A priority wait list deposit program at Jacaranda Trace will give future members first choice in selecting their new residence. A design center that will open by the end of the year will allow them to customize it, the release says.
Also coming are new membership benefits, including up to a 30% discount if a member requires an extended health care stay, according to the release.
“It is an exciting time to be a part of Jacaranda Trace, and we look forward to expanding upon our rich tradition in offering the best quality experiences for retirees to enjoy daily,” Executive Director, Anne Marichal said in the release.
“They are more than residents to us; they are ‘members for life.’ That’s our mission and focus.”
