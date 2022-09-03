Jacaranda Trace

Convivial Life, the new owner of Jacaranda Trace, has announced plans for upgrading and expanding the senior-living community in South Venice.

VENICE — When it bought Jacaranda Trace in June, Convivial Life was already thinking about enhancing and expanding the senior-living community.

It debuted its plans to do that this week at a residents meeting with Joel Anderson, president and CEO of LifeStar Living, the professional services provider for Convivial, a not-for-profit corporation.


