By BOB MUDGE
Senior Writer
There could be some additional parking around City Hall in the next few months, but it would be of the dreaded angled variety.
Public Works Director James Clinch got the City Council’s OK to get bids for redoing the parking on the north side of the building and adding spaces on the west side of northbound Avenue des Parques.
Building a replacement fire station and an addition to City Hall will cost some parking spaces, Clinch said, and there’s money in this year’s budget to add some now.
The reconfigured parking was already part of the fire station/City Hall plan. Doing it now just moves that park of the project forward.
The change in the parking pattern will also mean a change in the speed limit. It makes sense to reduce it to 20 mph by City Hall, Clinch said, because cars would be backing out. It would also match the speed limit on West Venice Avenue, where discussions of angled parking have drawn strong opposition.
Clinch said he’ll take with the police department about making a similar change on Harbor Drive, as well as making the speed limit consistent throughout downtown.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also on Tuesday the Council:
• approved an amendment to include a change to the joint planning agreement with the county in the comp plan.
• heard first reading of ordinances annexing the Hurt property and the Rustic Road property in North Venice, as well as comp plan and zoning atlas amendments for the Rustic Road property.
• approved the city’s 2020 state legislative priorities.
• voted to accept utilities and improvements installed by Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC in its Aria development.
• approved an amended agreement with the city attorney that includes about a $4,000 increase in the annual retainer and a fee schedule for partners, associates and paralegals in the firm.
• swore in Capt. Charles Thorpe and officers Andrew Nelson, Colin Stalker, Joshua Rowell, Zachary Evans and Rhett Dinka to the Venice Police Department.
• presented a five-year service award to Planning Coordinator Christina Rimes.
You can watch the video of the meeting at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” tab.
