VENICE — After years of hearing about a sheriff’s deputy with the same last name, Bill Herlihy learned about the now retired deputy’s cancer battle — and decided to take action.
“I just want to help the guy,” Bill Herlihy said.
Bill Herlihy, the president and general manager of Venice Fine Wine and Spirits, had heard about Sarasota County Sheriff’s Deputy John Herlihy for years.
There was no relation between the two, and he had never even met John Herlihy.
When Bill Herlihy saw news of John Herlihy’s worsening battle with cancer, he decided to help the man he had never met.
“I just think how you are going through cancer, like he is, you shouldn’t have to worry about finances,” Bill Herlihy said.
John Herlihy was a deputy in the area for 30 years before his retirement.
During his time with the Sheriff’s Office, he led the motorcade on 9/11 clearing the highways for former President George Bush to get to Air Force One.
Apart from that, he served 15 years on the SWAT team, was a supervisor of a south county narcotics team, a patrol deputy, a detective, and ended his career as a sergeant supervising the traffic and motorcycle divisions.
John Herlihy had been dealing with skin cancer for around 30 years, but the cancer moved into his lungs around two years ago, and that added more expenses and surgeries.
When the cancer spread, a GoFundMe was set up for John Herlihy to help with costs. Billy Herlihy saw that web page and donated to the cause at the time.
But Bill Herlihy said around two weeks ago, he received an email from the GoFundMe page that “things had really gotten rough for him.”
This time, Bill Herlihy wanted to do more.
“I was trying to figure out what I could do and raise the money,” he said.
He reached out to John Herlihy to get his permission to have a fundraiser for him.
With his blessing, Bill Herlihy is hosting a raffle fundraiser coinciding with a wine tasting event at Venice Fine Wine and Spirits, 421 South Tamiami Trail in Venice, on March 30th.
He is raffling off two expensive bottles of bourbon, a 10-year and 12-year old Rip Van Winkle, and is currently selling tickets.
The two bottles are each worth over $1,000.
Each ticket is $50, and he plans to only sell 100 tickets in an attempt to raise $5,000 for John Herlihy’s GoFundMe, which is just over $10,000 with a goal of $30,000.
“We are just hoping and praying for the best for him,” Bill Herlihy said.
