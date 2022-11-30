Editors Note: In Part I of a prototype tour to Madagascar, Venice residents Judy Allen and Jane Mahler saw 25 Lemur species, stayed in tents and hotels, hiked in several places, traveled by Jeep and plane and more for nearly four weeks.
They were part of a select group of eight regular travelers with BJ Graf and Lauren Rathvon, founders of RetreaTours. The company offers in-depth tours to destinations less traveled. Here is Part II of their story.
In Madagascar, which is famous for its vast variety of lemurs (100-plus species), they would see 25 species, including Allen’s favorites “the black and white Ruff, Red Ruff, the dancing Sifakas and the Indri, the largest of the lemurs.”
They would take rickshaws, visit handicraft workshops and meet crafters throughout the country. They would stay in tents, albeit very nice tents and in the best hotels, although the country as no Amans or Ritz-Carltons.
In the big cities, the average monthly salary is about $70, Allen said, “and far less in the countryside. The largest monetary bill is equivalent to a $5 bill. If an item costs less than $5, it is most likely that the seller will not have enough money for change.”
They would eat plenty of Malagasy food and even attend a cooking class.
They would sip a traditional ceremonial liquor, visit many national parks and go from place to place via everything from Jeeps to planes.
Allen said it was “common for families to have 5-6 children” and post-COVID, “it is likely that we were the first white people that some of the youngest children have seen.”
By the ninth day, they had reached the capital city and would overnight at the Hotel Le Relais des Plateaux, take that cooking class and prepare for a flight the following day to Morondava, visit the Krandy Reserve and see Baobab trees, take a night walk to see nocturnal animals and sleep at the Hotel Relais du Kirindy for two nights, then visit a private forest.
Two nights at the Hotel Le Soleil des Tsingy allows for time to explore another forest, a ride to Bekopaka to see the World Heritage site, Tsingys of Bemaraha, over another road in bad condition. Bad roads are not rare on Madagascar, where the rainy season is longer than the dry season.
The next few days are on the west part of the country to see the Baobab trees, witness sunrise at Baobab Alley and then fly back to the capital city in order to get to Ivato International Airport and time for a swim in the pool at the Hotel Le Relais des Plateaux before a day discovering reptiles, amphibians and mammals all living together on an exotic farm.
Next up is three days discovering the Andasible rainforest, the most famous rain forest on the island, before heading back to the capital city for a night, then a flight to Masoala to stay in the Masoala Lodge for four nights.
But first a village in which all 600 residents are descended from one man. It was yet another village accessible via rough roads and accessible only during the dry months.
“The people live in small bamboo thatched roof huts with dirt floors,” Allen said. “Farming is done with only a shovel and zebu (cow) power. Selling produce and hand-woven goods at the local market, miles away, is their mainstay. Zebu transport the goods on woven carts with wooden wheels.”
And so the end is near
During the final week, at the Masoala Forest Lodge, Allen also was able to meet artist Jessie Jordan whose artwork she had admired at the center in Myakka City.
It turned out that Jordan is now working as manager of the lodge. This lodge is unlike a typical American lodge.
To get there involved a flight to the Masoala Airport and a boat ride to the lodge, which is accessible only by foot or by boat.
The trip took four hours “but the reward was worth it,” Allen said. They arrived on Aug. 31 and did not depart until Sept. 4. The lodge proved to be a nice vacation destination where they could think about all they had seen while seeing a few more lemurs in a luxury tented lodge that can accommodate no more than 14 guests.
A visit to the lodge website, naturalworldsafaris.com/africa/madagascar/masoala-forest-lodge, can merely hint at the experience to be found at this place.
According to the site, accommodations consist of “seven luxury palm-thatched tree-houses elevated on stilted wooden platforms, providing uninterrupted views of the forest canopy and sea. The private en-suite bathrooms have hot water, and there are also verandas on each tent with uninterrupted views of the forest and a hammock to lounge in.”
In talking with Allen about her adventure, it seemed that on many days, transportation was over roads that were not paved and subject to flooding during the rainy season. Good research and reputable tour planners are important when traveling to such places.
Allen seems to have found them, as well as off-the-beaten-path tours at Retrea Tours.
One of the trip highlights was Andasibe National Park (rain forest area).
“We stayed in a famous lodge that is one of the few ethical places where lemurs interact with the guests and the national park was teeming with wildlife,” Judy said.
The hotel website describes its infinity edge pool, two massage rooms and the likelihood of being awakened by “the singing of the Indri Indri, a kind of lemur that can only be found here, in the park of Andasibe.”
The hotel is considered one of the most exclusive boutique lodges in Madagascar (ranked in the top 50 lodges in all of Africa).
“There are 100+ species of lemurs endemic to, and spread throughout Madagascar,” Allen said. “During our month-long stay, we spotted about 25 species, with my favorites being the Black and White Ruff, Red Ruff, the ‘dancing’ Sifakas and the Indri, the largest of the lemurs and whose communal song is loud and unique. Even heard in the distance, it put smiles on all our faces as we hiked searching for more of them.
“The Baobabs trees are truly spectacular with their massive trunk girth of up to 46 feet and Medusa-like branches spreading chaotically atop. They can live 1,000 years. Baobab is known as the tree of life as it behaves like a giant succulent with up to 80 percent of its trunk made up of water, while the hollow center of an old baobab provides valuable shelter.
“Sunset in Baobab Alley on Madacasar’s west coast is as popular as sunset at the jetty.”
Allen and her fellow travelers had the opportunity to see far more of Madagascar than most visitors will ever see on this fam trip. It will be interesting to see what is kept by RetreaTours for what will be the newest addition to its roster of tours to some of the world’s most unusual and/or iconic places.
And to think the company all stems from an import store on St. Armands Circle and its owner/importer and a customer.
As for the potential Madagascar tour, Allen’s report will play an important part of that tour will contain — or not.
“Some I didn’t like because of long rides on dirt roads; yet, it was worth it.
“I am just glad I got to experience all of it,” Allen said. “When they put it together, it will be two or three weeks.”
