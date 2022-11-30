Editors Note: In Part I of a prototype tour to Madagascar, Venice residents Judy Allen and Jane Mahler saw 25 Lemur species, stayed in tents and hotels, hiked in several places, traveled by Jeep and plane and more for nearly four weeks.

They were part of a select group of eight regular travelers with BJ Graf and Lauren Rathvon, founders of RetreaTours. The company offers in-depth tours to destinations less traveled. Here is Part II of their story.


Email: kcool@venicegondolier.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments