VENICE — The ever- growing population and ever-aging population will have critical implications to Florida in coming decades, an expert said Friday.
Jerry Parrish, chief economist and director of research for the Florida Chamber Foundation, spoke about his annual economic outlook to more than 100 area chamber members at the Venetian Golf & River Club. The Foundation is affiliated with the Florida Chamber of Commerce, which dates to 1916.
Dense communities will get denser, Parrish said. Rural communities will grow.
Before the Great Recession, however, some didn’t want more growth, Parrish said. Policies increased fees and other funds to discourage growth. But after the recession hit, those requirements died, Parrish said.
The bottom line is more than 900 people are moving into Florida every day—and that’s not expected to change anytime soon.
“That’s more than $1 million in adjusted gross income walking into Florida each hour,” Parrish said.
But the average age of a Florida resident is already 42, the fifth oldest in the U.S. as of 2017.
“As our state ages, those older people stop buying manufactured products,” Parrish said. “Instead of purchasing a lawnmower, they may pay someone to mow the lawn.”
The implication of the habits of aging, he said, is the state is going to have to change the way it taxes residents.
How?
“I don’t know,” Parrish said, noting it’s mainly older people who vote. “Heck, they run the polls,” he joked.
It may lead to needs for new revenue streams — a state income tax or higher sales tax are just some of the options. The state will need that revenue as its population ages, he argued. The largest age group that’s growing the fastest will be those 85 or older.
Parrish estimated by 2030 there will be an additional 420,000 octogenarians in the state.
Diverse economy
There’s also the impression out there that Florida’s economy isn’t that large or diversified and may not have much to offer business start-ups.
Not true, Parrish said. Florida is well-diversified.
“Most people are surprised to learn Florida is the 17th largest economy in the world, in terms of gross domestic product,” he said.
Parrish defended state programs that attract tourists and business to the state, saying the benefit greatly outweighs the cost. Other federal measures place Florida is the 16th most diverse state economy within the United States.
Education
Where the state falls short, Parrish said, is in education—either by producing some students unprepared for the workforce, or others who leave the state.
“Our No. 1 export is our college and university graduates ... and it’s a shame,” he said.
Parrish flashed statistics showing the percentage of students in area county school districts that didn’t pass third-grade reading, the main predictor of success, especially among high-risk students.
It isn’t the percentage but the actual number of students failing that we should be concerned about, Parrish said. Why should a business owner care? Parrish pulled up the actual number of kids in a given neighborhood school that failed.
He did that to make the point that failing kids live among us, and that we should all be concerned.
“This is why it’s so important to hear from someone like Dr. Parrish,” said Kathy Lehner, president and CEO of the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce. “He takes something that’s impacting the entire state and shows how it impacts us right here in our own backyard. And that is eye-opening and mind-blowing to most folks.”
Minimum wage
Parrish is worried about a possible amendment to the Florida Constitution. Ultimately, it would increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour.
“I don’t do politics ...” he said. “There are no economic models out there that can accurately predict (it’s impact) on jobs, but it will be substantial.”
The initial impact could be the loss of 500,000 jobs and could go up to 2 million as the wage is slowly increased a dollar and a half or so each year.
“This will price more people out of the job market,” Parrish said. “It’s penalizing low income, low skilled people.
“I’m not a heartless economist. I’m just telling you what it is. People’s hours will get cut from full-time to part-time—and they will lose their benefits.”
