VENICE — One of Florida’s premier economists is predicting the state may have to look for more revenue as the residents get older.
“As our state ages, those older people stop buying manufactured products,” Jerry Parrish said. “Instead of purchasing a lawn mower, they may pay someone to mow the lawn.”
Parrish, chief economist and director of research for the Florida Chamber Foundation, presented his annual economic outlook to more than 100 area chamber members Friday at the Venetian Golf & River Club.
Florida, with a median age of 42, is already in the Top 5 of older states in America.
The implication of the habits of aging, he said, is we’re going to have to change the way we tax people in Florida.
How?
“I don’t know,” Parrish said, but those older people vote. “Heck, they run the polls,” he joked.
The question becomes will they vote for projects that don’t directly benefit them?
It may lead to needs for new revenue streams — a state income tax or higher sales tax are just some of the options.
Parrish defended state programs that attract tourists and business to the state, saying the benefit greatly outweighs the cost.
The state will need that revenue as its population ages, he argued. The largest age group that’s growing the fastest will be those 85 or older.
Parrish estimated by 2030 there will be an additional 420,000 octogenarians in the state.
What about growth?
Dense communities will get denser, Parrish said. Rural communities will grow.
It’s cyclical, and talk of slowing growth is getting louder.
Before the Great Recession, Florida had communities that didn’t want more growth, Parrish said. Policies were adopted to increase fees and other funds to discourage growth. But after the recession hit, they eased up on those requirements, Parrish said.
There’s also the impression out there that Florida’s economy isn’t that large or diversified and may not have much to offer business start ups.
Not true, Parrish said. Florida is well-diversified.
“Most people are surprised to learn Florida is the 17th largest economy in the world in terms of gross domestic product,” he said.
Other federal measures place Florida is the 16th most diverse state economy within the United States.
Minimum wage
Parrish did issue one warning.
“I don’t do politics, (but) one issue that really concerns me is the proposed constitutional amendment to raise the minimum wage over a number of years to $15 per hour. There are no economic models out there that can accurately predict (its impact) on jobs, but it will be substantial,” he said.
The initial impact could be the loss of a half a million jobs and could go up to 2 million as the wage is slowly increased a dollar and a half or so each year.
“This will price more people out of the job market,” Parrish said. “Some will never get enough skills to be worth $15 an hour. It’s penalizing low-income, low-skilled people. I’m not a heartless economist. I’m just telling you what it is. People’s hours will get cut from full time to part time, and they will lose their benefits.”
When asked if a higher minimum wage will impact the small business owners more than large corporations, Parrish said he didn’t have the data on that, but did say corporations will respond in a variety of ways.
Some may raise wages on their own to remain competitive, while others may cut hours or jobs to try to attain efficiencies.
The bottom line is more than 900 people are moving into Florida every day — and that’s not expected to change anytime soon.
“That’s more than $1 million in adjusted gross income walking into Florida each hour,” Parrish said.
Education
Where the state falls short in part, Parrish said, is with its educational system — either by producing some students unprepared for the work force or others who leave the state.
“Our No. 1 export is our college and university graduates — and it’s a shame,” he said.
Parrish flashed statistics showing the percentage of students in area county school districts that didn’t pass third-grade reading, the main predictor of success, especially among high-risk students.
It isn’t the percentage, but the actual number of students failing that we should be concerned about, Parrish said. Why should a business owner care? Parrish pulled up the number of kids in a given neighborhood school that failed.
He did that to make the point that failing kids live among us, and that we should all be concerned.
He challenged chamber members and their companies to adopt a classroom and become mentors — and to help children learn to read.
“This is why it’s so important to hear from someone like Dr. Parrish,” said Kathy Lehner, president and CEO of the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce. “He takes something that’s impacting the entire state and shows how it impacts us right here in our own backyard. And that is eye-opening and mind-blowing to most folks.”
“You hear these things. But when you see exactly how it affects us and you realize how many people it affects, and how many jobs, and how many businesses where we live … you realize we can handle this. We can make a difference.”
