VENICE — Seema Yasmin grew up in a conspiracy-believing family in the United Kingdom, so she understands the mindset of someone who believes things that are contrary to fact.
The children of immigrants from India, she and her brother would marvel at a map on his bedroom wall that showed all the countries England had once ruled over.
It seemed absurd that such a small nation could have controlled so much of the world. But it had.
And once one absurd thing is shown to be true, it becomes easier to believe that others may be, Yasmin said during a conversation Wednesday with Mother Jones magazine Senior Editor Kiera Butler.
Yasmin, who's both a medical doctor and a journalist, is director of Research and Education at the Stanford Health Communication Initiative. Her most recent book is "Viral BS: Medical Myths and Why We Fall for Them."
Such myths often start as an erroneous belief based on incomplete or faulty information, she said. In the pre-internet days it would have remained relatively isolated but now it may get bolstered via a Google search that turns up other believers.
Finding a community of like-minded people provides a sense of belonging, she said. And once someone enters that community, social media algorithms keep the misinformation flowing.
Material refuting or debunking it gets far fewer views, she said, the efforts of social media companies to label or delete misinformation are "too little, too late."
The way to disabuse people of erroneous opinions isn't with data, Yasmin said, but with storytelling. Compelling stories are better than data for overcoming the biases that keep good information from penetrating, she said.
It's also necessary to work within the community to be persuaded because its leaders know what and how its members think.
The African American community, for example, has a history of poor treatment by medical professionals, so it has a lot of reasons to be vaccination-hesitant now, she said.
She said she's not surprised by resistance in the medical community because many people in health care "don't want anyone telling them what to do."
Another issue is sick-day policies that discourage people who may be ill from staying home, she said.
Ironically, a problem that may be contributing to vaccine opposition is the name of the project that backed it: Operation Warp Speed.
The name implies that safety protocols may not have been followed, she said, and the rollout of the vaccine has hardly been as fast as the name might imply to some. Miscommunications and broken promises can engender distrust, she said.
The problems can be fixed by giving the states enough resources and letting them do what works for them, she said.
A former epidemiologist with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Yasmin said some of President-elect Joe Biden's proposed health care appointees give her hope.
The agency's staff is "hard-working and diligent," she said, and largely resistant to political pressure.
