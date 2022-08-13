When someone goes missing, bloodhounds are one of the best ways to track them down — even if it’s three or more days later.
“Basically, our whole agenda is bring home the missing,” said Venice resident Chetta Cometa, the public relations representative for True Blue Bloodhounds.
Bloodhounds have been used to track people for more than 600 years, said Jeff Turner, a bloodhound handler training in Venice.
While the dogs rely on instincts to track, the handlers must train with their dogs to recognize signs and other elements to be successful together.
Nonprofit group True Blue Bloodhounds held its annual training in Venice from Aug. 8-11. A majority of teams in the organization come from different states and some have been training together for around 20 years, seven of which have been under the newer True Blue Bloodhounds name.
This week, handlers and their dogs practiced in various locations around the Venice area.
The group had nine participating dogs, mostly bloodhounds and one beagle, sniff out planned trails around the Senior Friendship Center on Wednesday morning.
In addition to running trails, the group met with local entities for specific topics. They went to Truewood by Merrill, an assisted living facility, to learn about interacting with people who have dementia or Alzheimer’s.
True Blue Bloodhounds also had talks with the Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida about what other wildlife might be present while teams are tracking outside, such as snakes and alligators.
The entire six-day training in Venice was all about education and practice for both the handlers and dogs.
Follow the scent
“What they do naturally is what we want,” Turner said about the dogs’ instincts.
Training is important for tracking teams; however, part of that training does not include any obedience commands. Without the strict obedience training, the dogs are not constantly looking back at their handlers and can focus on following a scent, said Debbie Campbell with True Blue Bloodhounds.
For handlers, training is all about noticing the different cues their dog gives while following a scent, losing a scent or finding the correct person.
“That’s what the training is all about,” Campbell said about handlers knowing their dogs.
In the Venice training, there were various trails the teams ran depending on how long the tracks had been there. This could be 72-hour, 48-hour, 24-hour or shorter time periods.
Volunteers acted as the missing person and set the trails.
For the 72-hour track, the volunteer went out and planned the track three days before the dogs searched. Each dog was given the person’s scent and then had to follow it until they found the person waiting at the end.
“They don’t see you, they smell you,” Campbell said.
When tracking, the dogs will follow the entire path the person went. The person could be standing nearby, but the dog will follow the trail before getting to them, she said.
Campbell said scent for the dogs was like a flare in the road. The smoke from the flare goes with any movement just like scents. She said for scent, it takes around 30 to 35 minutes to settle.
With heavy rain in Venice earlier in the week, it was actually a good thing for the teams, Cometa said. Not only do bloodhounds need to know how to track in all kinds of weather conditions, but the rain also holds down the scent by pulling it to the ground.
Scents closer to the ground are better for tracking, while newer scents in the air are more easily moved around.
“Their abilities for scent is second to none,” Turner said.
Turner credits the bloodhound tracking to scent theory.
Bloodhounds hold the scent in various areas on their heads, including in the jaws and a hole in the roof of their mouths, he said.
The long ears on the dogs function to pull the odor up to their face while tracking. Typically when going through water, Turner said the dogs will chomp at the water to pick up the scent again.
When on a trail, any changes in behavior are important for the handlers to notice.
“I can’t do it without him and he can’t do it without me,” Turner said about being a team.
Unlike some of the bloodhounds, Turner and his bloodhound Hooch track criminals as well as missing people.
“Proximity alerts are vital to me especially with criminals,” he said.
Apart from the cues and knowing their dogs well, handlers must practice almost any scenario with them. That includes taking the dogs on elevators, boats, restaurants, and more.
“You have to expose your dog to everything,” Turner said.
On Wednesday morning at the Senior Friendship Center, there was a lot of car traffic during the True Blue Bloodhounds’ training.
Campbell said it was a good distraction for their dogs, because it was like a real scenario. The scent was being moved around by the cars going in and out. The team also couldn’t stop the traffic like in most real cases.
However, where Campbell lives in New Jersey, they have a good relationship with the local police officers to help with traffic if tracking must cross a major road.
“Because when they (bloodhounds) are in a trot, you don’t want to stop them,” she said.
