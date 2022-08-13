Turner and Hooch tracking

As part of True Blue Bloodhounds’ annual training, nine dogs and their handlers trained at the Senior Friendship Center in Venice on Wednesday.

When someone goes missing, bloodhounds are one of the best ways to track them down — even if it’s three or more days later.

Jeff Turner and Hooch

Jeff Turner and his bloodhound Hooch prepare to track during an annual six-day training event in Venice.

“Basically, our whole agenda is bring home the missing,” said Venice resident Chetta Cometa, the public relations representative for True Blue Bloodhounds.

Sherry Noble and Sig

Sherry Noble and bloodhound Sig follow a planned out track at the Senior Friendship Center during annual training in Venice.
Gail Sheridan and Miles

Bloodhounds weren’t the only tracking dogs training this week. Miles the beagle and his handler Gail Sheridan followed the tracks as well.


Storm

Bloodhounds will hold scent all over their faces, which helps reinforce the smell of someone they are trying to track.
Gail and Miles

Gail Sheridan smiles after Miles finds the volunteer he was tracking during annual training with True Blue Bloodhounds in Venice.

Email: morgan.simpson@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments