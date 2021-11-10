NOKOMIS — An Army veteran in Nokomis had a hand grenade, two ready-to-go bombing systems and 14.9 ounces of explosives at his home — weapons he allegedly stole from the U.S. Army, according to authorities.
He reportedly had military training in explosives and improvised explosive devices, also known is IEDs, according to court documents released Wednesday.
Reed Desario, 38, of the 200 block of Mount Pleasant Road, Nokomis, was originally arrested Monday. Sarasota County sheriff's deputies charged Desario with aggravated assault, accusing him of pointing a pistol and threatening a neighbor, and cultivating marijuana and marijuana possession.
On Tuesday, deputies charged him with six counts of possession of stolen explosives; four counts of possession of a destructive device; and six counts of possessing explosives without a license.
Desario committed the alleged aggravated assault on Oct. 25.
"Better call the police before I shoot everyone," Desario allegedly told a neighbor.
Deputies went to Desario's home that day to detain him under the Baker Act.
While in his apartment, deputies noticed what looked like an explosive device in a backpack next to Desario's sofa.
The Sheriff's sheriff's Hazardous Devices Unit came to the apartment with a search warrant and eventually found a hand grenade, two "Primadet-style" explosive systems and 421.9 grams of sheet explosives, reports show.
The system had a detonator, an in-line initiator and 500 feet of shock tube and was classified as a non-electric firing system.
"The components were all attached to each other and capable of being utilized nearly instantaneously upon initiation," Sgt. Eric Wegenast wrote in his report. Wegenast is a certified bomb technician with the Hazardous Devices Unit.
The detonator in the system contained several different explosives and "has the ability to be deadly," according to the report.
All of the explosives found were allegedly property of the U.S. Army, according to an affidavit.
Desario was enlisted as an engineer in the Army until a documented separation in 2016. It is unclear what type of discharge he received from the military. On social media, one of his pages says he joined in 2010.
The report stated that Desario would have had permission to use the explosives while in the Army; however, "he was not legally allowed to keep them" after leaving the service.
Before the discovery of the explosives, Desario allegedly pointed a gun at his neighbor Oct. 25.
Desario had allegedly asked the victim where the victim's daughter was before pulling out the gun.
Because of the assault, two days later authorities carried out a search warrant for Desario's residence regarding a risk protection order.
Detectives allegedly found the explosive items along with two marijuana plants growing in a closet and more than 200 grams of marijuana, stated an affidavit.
Desario has one prior arrest in the county for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to records.
Desario is currently in custody with no bond. His arraignment is set for Dec. 17.
