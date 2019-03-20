An early evening house fire caused extensive damage but no injuries, according to the Venice Fire Department.
Fire units from Venice and Sarasota County responded to the 700 block of Cypress Ave. at 6:23 p.m., Monday, after reports of an explosion, which turned into a structure fire.
When firefighters arrived they found a single-story home with “heavy fire involvement,” according to city officials.
The home’s occupants were waiting outside when units arrived on scene, according to Venice Public Information Officer Lorraine Anderson.
It took only 20 minutes for firefighters to get the fire under control.
No one was injured as a result of the fire, Fire Chief Shawn Carvey said.
On Tuesday, the State Fire Marshal and Venice Fire Marshal determined the cause of the fire was misuse of an electrical cord.
Carvey said an extension cord next to a metal door had somehow become cut, energizing the door until the wood frame caught fire.
It’s the third time firefighters have been called to douse a fire at that particular residence in the past five years, Carvey said.
The small, wooden home is a total loss and will have to be razed.
