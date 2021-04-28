VENICE — Investigators are in the process of trying to figure out what caused a plane to crash into a Venice pond April 17.
Federal investigators said little and the school from where the plane departed said a little less on Tuesday.
The single-engine Cessna 172 Skyhawk, owned by Florida Flight Training Center in Venice, had left Venice Municipal Airport on that Saturday afternoon for a training session with two people aboard.
The pilot attempted to land on a golf course but ended up in a pond in Pelican Pointe Golf & Country Club, according to a Tuesday statement from the Federal Aviation Administration who is investigating the incident.
Neither the student nor instructor suffered serious injuries, although one was taken to Venice Regional Bayfront Health for observation.
The plane took off from Venice Municipal Airport at 4:25 p.m. Saturday, April 17.
A flight map shows the plane flew along the coast to the Englewood area and back a few times before circling inland over Venice.
The plane had engine trouble and made an emergency landing in a pond at Derbyshire Drive and Blue Crane Drive in Pelican Pointe Golf & Country Club.
Officials with the Florida Flight Training Center, based at Venice Municipal Airport, were unavailable for comment Tuesday.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.
