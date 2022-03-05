SARASOTA – The Suncoast Science Center/Faulhaber Fab Lab registration is now open for its 2022 Summer Camp program.
Summer camps at the Fab Lab connect students in grades 2-8 to experiential learning in science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) through immersive weeklong sessions in subject areas such as engineering, chemistry, coding, robotics, art & design, biology and more.
Campers build new skills through collaborative and engaging lessons and the use of state-of-the-art machines, including 3D printers, laser cutters, vinyl cutters, and more.
“Explorers” camps for second and third-grade students allow young learners the opportunity to discover new interests through purposeful play and exploration. Themes include Art & Design, Chemistry, Space Science, and STEAM Camp.
“STEAM Squad” camps provide fourth and fifth-grade students with an opportunity to learn through fun, hands-on challenges and the creation of take-home projects using lab equipment. Themes include Aeronautics, Chemistry, Coding with Scratch, Engineering, Robotics, and Murder Mystery.
“Middle School Mastercamps” are designed to elevate sixth to eighth-grade students’ experience at the Fab Lab while also preparing them for high school and beyond. Themes include Biology, Coding & Game Design, Engineering Bots, and Theater Design.
Weeklong sessions are $200 and run Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., June 6-July 29. Registration fee includes all supplies and take-home projects.
2021 camps sold out in record time, so interested students and families are encouraged to register as soon as possible. To register, view the full schedule of camps and learn more, visit suncoastscience.org/camps.
Unique to the Fab Lab, summer camps are developed and led by high school students participating in the organization’s educational leadership program.
“One unique feature of the Fab Lab is the engagement of high school student volunteers,” shared the mother of a longtime camp participant. “The students dedicate their time to developing and teaching curriculum, along the way building long-lasting relationships with younger students. My son has greatly benefited from the expertise and care of his mentors there.”
The Suncoast Science Center/Faulhaber Fab Lab believes strongly in the power of peer-to-peer learning as a tool to enhance interest and understanding of educational material and build meaningful connections between campers and instructors.
