It has grown a lot since 1790 when Thomas Jefferson, the then-secretary of state, leWd the first one.
But the Census is still as important as ever.
“The six inquiries in 1790 called for questions on gender, race, relationship to the head of household, name of the head of household, and the number of slaves, if any,” information from the Census states.
Back then, the Census was taken in the original 13 states, along with the districts of Kentucky, Maine, and Vermont, and what’s now Tennessee.
Since then, the country has burgeoned with an increasingly diverse population of around 330 million people in more than 140 million housing units. And for the first time in 2020, the U.S. Census Bureau will also be accepting responses online.
Everyone needs to be counted, and thousands of people are needed to help in 2020. Legislative redistricting and governmental funding hinge on the required tally that happens every 10 years.
This is the US Census by the numbers...
15,500 — temporary workers needed to complete the 2020 Census between Bradenton and Fort Myers. The U.S. Census Bureau is hiring locals to work in the areas where they live.
$15.50 — pay per hour for temporary census jobs in Charlotte, Sarasota, Lee and Manatee counties. During training, new workers will be paid at a slightly lower rate than the $15.50 hourly rate. Currently, the bureau is hiring recruiters, clerical and field workers needed to verify addresses.
7 — day frequency for pay to Census workers through direct deposit or mail.
10 to 14 — day wait for a Census worker’s first paycheck to come from the Census Bureau.
18 — years or older to work as a recruiting assistant, office, field and supervisory staff. Workers must have a valid Social Security number and email, be a U.S. citizen, pass a Census-performed criminal background check including fingerprinting. Supervisory positions require employees to be available for certain day, evening, and/or weekend shifts. Veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. armed forces and were separated under honorable conditions, may be eligible for veterans’ preference. Veterans must provide a DD-214, Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty, or other acceptable documentation.
20 — hour minimum of work per week. However, Census employees can work flexible hours, including days, evenings, and/or weekends. Work can be done in some cases from a worker’s home.
2 — weeks to 2 months average 2020 census worker employment through Dec. 31, 2020.
1 — vehicle required to work for the Census. Temporary workers must have access to a vehicle and a valid driver’s license, unless public transportation is readily available.
58 — cents per mile paid for Census workers using personal vehicles to do the job.
30 — minutes required to apply for a Census job. The application asks for a Social Security number, home address, email address, phone number, and your date and place of birth. The application process includes assessment questions about your education, work, and other experience.
1 - smartphone issued by the government to a Census worker to digitize the count. For the first time in Census Bureau history, residents will have the opportunity to complete the surveys online, requiring fewer door-knocks.
0 — appearing at the end of a year is when the constitution requires a Census count for the U.S. population.
13 and 26 — Titles of the U.S. Code under which the Census Bureau operates. These laws guarantees the confidentiality of personal census information and establishes strict penalties for disclosing this information. Personal information cannot be seen or used by any other government agencies or the courts.
480,000 - is the number of housing units across the country who already received a questionnaire testing the operational effects of including a citizenship question on the 2020 Census. Findings help determine how many additional Census takers are needed to follow up with non-responding households and how to better communicate with households about the 2020 Census.
95 — % of people will get a Census invitation by mail. Less than 1 percent of households will be counted by a Census taker instead of being asked to respond online or telephone.
330 — million-plus people anticipated to be counted.
140 - million households anticipated to be counted.
9 — months workers have to complete the Census count. This includes counting the homeless, people in nursing homes and residents in the Florida Panhandle who are still displaced by Hurricane Michael.
675 - billion dollars in federal funds, grants and support to states, counties and communities for hospitals, schools, roads, public works projects and other vital programs based on Census data. States will redraw district lines according to the new Census numbers.
50 - states hiring Census workers who must be able to speak, read, and write in English.
12.5 — billion dollars is what it will cost the government to do the Census.
12 — languages in which the Census will be printed. This includes Spanish, Mandarin and Cantonese Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, Russian, Arabic, Tagalog, Polish, French, Haitian Creole, Portuguese and Japanese. There will also be 59 support guides and glossaries to help speakers of non-English languages. The questionnaire is also available in Braille.
1790 — was the first U.S. Census.
4/1/20 — on this day, households will receive an invitation to participate in the census. You can respond in three ways: online, by phone, or by mail.
1-855-JOB-2020 — call and select option 3, to learn more about Census worker jobs. Candidates must complete an online job application at bit.ly/2xhJnHG
