SARASOTA — With daylight saving time ending at 2 a.m. Sunday, Sarasota County Emergency Services reminds residents to replace the batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.Citing the National Fire Protection Association, a news release states that about three out of five fire deaths happen in homes with either no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms.Emergency Services Director Rich Collins offers these safety tips: • Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, including inside and outside sleeping areas. This is especially important if you sleep with the bedroom door closed.• The "chirping" noise smoke alarms make could mean the battery power is low. Replace the batteries as soon as possible.• Smoke alarms should be replaced every 10 years. Write the purchase date on the back of the smoke alarm to help you remember when to replace it.• Keep smoke alarms clean. Dust can interfere with how smoke alarms work, so it helps to regularly clean them.• Those who are hard-of-hearing or deaf can use special alarms that have strobe lights and bed shakers.• While changing batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, remember to also change the batteries in weather radios.If you can't afford a smoke alarm or would like more information, call the Sarasota County Fire Marshal's Office at 941-861-2900.
