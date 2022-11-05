SNS-BIZrecalls040118A_C (copy)

Authorities remind residents it’s a good time to replace batteries in smoke detectors as time changes this weekend.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

SARASOTA — With daylight saving time ending at 2 a.m. Sunday, Sarasota County Emergency Services reminds residents to replace the batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Citing the National Fire Protection Association, a news release states that about three out of five fire deaths happen in homes with either no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments