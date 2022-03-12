“It’s not easy to get a Habitat home,” said Christina McCauley, the CEO and executive director of Habitat South Sarasota County.
Venice resident Viktoriya Razo and her family of six will be the new homeowners of the Habitat house in South Venice once it is finished.
“This is just a dream come true,” Razo said.
After over 250 hours of work already put into the program, Razo attended the event on behalf of her family, which includes her husband Gabriel and four children.
“This is such a humbling, humbling experience,” she said.
Leaders from the community, including Mayor Ron Feinsod, Sheriff Kurt Hoffman and County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger were in attendance for the happy occasion along with the Razo family’s new neighbors.
“This gives us such hope during hard times,” Razo said.
After having a baby with health complications around one year ago, Razo said, she lost her job and her husband was the only one working.
She mentioned the family thought about moving with housing prices going up but wanted to stay in Venice since they had been in the area for a long time.
However, through the help of Habitat, the family can stay in Venice and soon be in their very own house.
“They put a lot of time and effort in their homes,” Colleen Donahue with donor relations said about the Habitat families like the Razos.
Since the family helped others build Habitat houses, it is now their turn to be supported by the other Habitat families in building a house.
“The kids are just so excited,” Razo said.
Not only is Habitat supporting the family, but the Venice Presbyterian Church Foundation will be fully funding the building costs.
“I can’t tell you how important it is,” Jim Turner with the foundation said about affordable housing.
