Family Promise seeks a home for a home STAFF REPORT Sep 3, 2022 30 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VENICE — Family Promise of South Sarasota County has been given a manufactured home but has nowhere to put it.The mission of the agency, an affiliate of New Jersey-based Family Promise National, is to “provide housing support to children and their families in South Sarasota County.”It can do that for another family thanks to a donation from Clayton Homes, but not until the home has been set up on a single-family or larger lot.It’s prepared to buy one if necessary but is hoping for another donation, according to a news release.Family Promise serves Sarasota County from Blackburn Point Road south but Venice and North Port only allow manufactured homes within parks or subdivisions for them, the release states. That reduces the places where the home can be sited. Zoning and building codes could further narrow the options.Clayton Homes will be responsible for transport and set-up costs, utility set-up, landscaping and furnishings, according to the release, once a location is determined.The deadline is Dec. 31.For more information, contact Jennifer Fagenbaum at jenniferfagenbaum@familypromisessc.org. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Teen, 13, dies from hit-and-run injuries; man faces felony charge ShorePoint faces lawsuit over closure Two found dead in South Venice in apparent murder-suicide Car goes off road, hits woman mowing her lawn Cops: Two dead in Venice Gardens Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Teen, 13, dies from hit-and-run injuries; man faces felony charge ShorePoint faces lawsuit over closure Two found dead in South Venice in apparent murder-suicide Car goes off road, hits woman mowing her lawn Cops: Two dead in Venice Gardens Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.