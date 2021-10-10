Humor and levity punctuated the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce’s latest meeting, which saw its annual installation of officers and good-natured ribbing between members.
“We’re all about family,” Chamber president and CEO Kathy Lehner said. “We’re all about business. But we’re about family.”
That family theme was present as members spoke about area businesses working together for the greater good of the community. The topic of getting past COVID-19 was one that speakers touched on, too.
Part of the meeting was dedicated to an improv performance from Kelly Duyn and Luke Manual McFatrich of Venice Theatre. The two got everybody laughing as they made up a scene in which somebody tries to have a Zoom call while all sorts of things go wrong in the background.
Much of the humor came from the fact that so many people in the room have had things go wacky in a Zoom call meeting.
At the meeting’s end, the new slate of the Board of Directors was sworn in. But even with that, the members were laughing and making jokes.
The 2021-22 Board of Directors includes Michael Bacon with BrewBurgers; Michael Beatty with the Venice Gondolier; Dane DeSantis with Hallmark Business Brokers; Karen Fordham with Puget Technologies; Jess Fronckowiak with J2 Solutions;
Randy Kendrick with Venice Print Center; Mary Elizabeth Petty with AAA Insurance; Tish Scott-Murphy with Sabal Palm Bank; Justin Taylor with MRT Lawn and Garden Center; Beau Walker with Home & Condo Rentals and Property Management; and Chuck Walker of Alliance IT/Ring Authority.
Debbie LaPinska of PGT Innovations and the former chairman of the Board of Directors for the Chamber, said she particularly enjoyed the group's job fairs. "I enjoyed the outside-the-box thinking," she said.
Adding humor to the Chamber’s annual meeting are Kelly Duyn and Luke Manual McFatrich of Venice Theatre. As part of an improv scene, Duyn pretended to be a person that kept interrupting McFatrich’s Zoom call.
