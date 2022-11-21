VENICE — Thomas Roushar died at the age of 70 in 2019 in a two-car crash.
Last week, Tristan Burroughs pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in connection with the crash. Burroughs, now 20, was 17 years old at the time of the crash.
In a statement to the Venice Gondolier on Monday, Roushar's daughter, Jennifer Roushar, said that she felt the sentence he received — just under a year in jail — did not fit the crime.
"Tristan Burroughs was going 108 miles per hour … before he hit my dad — almost double the speed limit," Jennifer Roushar wrote in an email. "My dad didn't have a chance. He hit my dad so hard he killed him instantly."
In addition to a jail term, Burroughs will be required to serve two years of house arrest and 12 years of probation. His license is also suspended for the next five years, and he will be required to complete 250 hours of community service.
Burroughs and his family will also be required to install a device to detect his driving speed when his license is restored. If he is caught speeding again, he could be found in violation of probation and returned to jail, with a possible 15-year prison sentence.
For the Roushar family, the manner of Thomas Roushar's death is all the more painful because of how cautious he usually was on the road.
"His way of saying 'I love you' was to say 'drive careful' every single time we left his house," Jennifer Roushar wrote. "For him to die in this manner is so heartbreaking."
Jennifer Roushar described her father as a generous man, helping his new neighbors in Florida after moving down and picking up trash on the side of the road while he walked his dog.
"He was there for everyone when they needed help," Jennifer Roushar wrote.
A major factor in Burroughs' sentence was the high volume of letters of recommendation to the judge from his friends and family, as well as school officials and local religious leaders.
At the time of the crash, Burroughs was a starting player for the Venice High School Indians basketball team. Since graduating, he worked in a variety of local businesses and volunteered his time at Epiphany Catholic Cathedral and local organizations.
Jennifer Roushar said she saw the prosecutor on the case mention that Tristian Burroughs and his brother survived the same crash that killed her father because of the high-quality air bags their family could afford for their car.
"Tristan has been given a gift — a second chance," Jennifer Roushar said.
She added that she hopes Burroughs will use some of his community service time to educate young people on the dangers of reckless driving.
"As a teacher, I would like there to be some sort of good to come out of this," Jennifer Roushar said.
