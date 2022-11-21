Thomas Roushar.jpg

Thomas Roushar was killed in a 2019 car crash caused by Tristan Burroughs.

 photo provided

VENICE — Thomas Roushar died at the age of 70 in 2019 in a two-car crash.

Last week, Tristan Burroughs pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in connection with the crash. Burroughs, now 20, was 17 years old at the time of the crash.


