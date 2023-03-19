VENICE — Fifty-two mermaid and sea horse statues arrived at the Venice Art Center in April 2021. Made of fiberglass, the all-white creatures were given colorful personalities by local artists selected by their sponsors before being placed throughout Venice.
Last week, they were collected and returned to the art center for their pre-auction cleanup by the Venice High School Interact students.
On April 1, they will be sold at auction at the Venice Yacht Club before being shipped to their new permanent homes — many in this area, of course, but also some to other states.
The Venice Gondolier “gondolier,” airbrushed by Mike Moffett, had been welcoming customers to this paper’s front door since its colorful transformation as one of the Venetian men who propels the gondolas through the canals of that other Venice (the one in Italy).
After Hurricane Ian, a few statues, including “Gondo,” were taken to the Fanta Sea Hospital for repair. The same winds that destroyed Venice Theatre’s stagehouse managed to knock poor Gondo off his prehensile tail, breaking it in the process. Fortunately, his condition was curable.
To purchase tickets for the April 1 auction at Venice Yacht Club, call the art center at 941- 485-7136, visitveniceartcenter.comor stop in at the art center to see the creatures at 390 S. Nokomis Ave. in Venice.
