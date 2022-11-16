SARASOTA — Beginning Dec. 1, people using Sarasota County’s bus service, commonly known as SCAT, will pay increased fares to ride the bus, particularly the on-demand service.
On Wednesday, without discussion, county commissioners approved a resolution increasing the bus fares by a 4-1 vote. Commissioner Mike Moran cast the dissenting vote without stating a reason for his opposition.
Commissioners were scheduled to consider the increase last month, but that plan was derailed by Hurricane Ian, SCAT Director Jane Grogg said.
Under the new rate schedule, the base fare will rise only a quarter from $1.25 to $1.50.
For the standard on-demand fare, currently set at $1.25, riders will see a steeper increase to $2, while certified transportation disadvantaged riders would only see an increase of a quarter to $1.50.
Grogg told commissioners that the county currently charged the lowest bus fare of any neighboring jurisdictions.
“We’ll still remained tied for the lowest with the increase,” she said.
The resolution adopting the new fare structure approved by commissioners also eliminates daily, weekly, and semester passes. Children under age 5 with a paying adult will continue to ride free, but adults 80 and older will now pay a fare.
When she first presented the proposal to commissioners in August as part of the process to set a public hearing, Grogg said the goal was the creation of a simplified fare structure for the bus system.
“A simplified fare structure not only makes it easier from the customer standpoint but also leads to less staff involvement in determining reduced fare eligibility and managing pass sales,” Grogg wrote in an August memo laying out the proposed changes.
Grogg also told commissioners that an analysis of the fare increase would only create a minimal impact on ridership.
