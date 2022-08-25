VENICE — The couple that purchased the historic Walter Farley house 18 months ago have decided to demolish and replace the residence. Farley was the author of “The Black Stallion” series of novels that were published worldwide during the 1940s and 1950s.

Craig and Julie Hoensheid purchased the property in January 2021 for $1.77 million, reportedly with the intent of restoring the original house while adding a two-story, 4,000-square-foot addition connecting to the house as well as putting in a deck and pool.


