Located at 1100 Sunset Drive, in Venice is the beachfront property of the late Walter Farley, author of the best-selling “The Black Stallion” books. Martie Liebermann of Premier Sotheby in Sarasota handled the $1.7 million sale.
SUN FILE PHOTO BY KIM COOL
A drone photo shows the condition of the original Walter Farley house, built in 1954.
VENICE — The couple that purchased the historic Walter Farley house 18 months ago have decided to demolish and replace the residence. Farley was the author of “The Black Stallion” series of novels that were published worldwide during the 1940s and 1950s.
Craig and Julie Hoensheid purchased the property in January 2021 for $1.77 million, reportedly with the intent of restoring the original house while adding a two-story, 4,000-square-foot addition connecting to the house as well as putting in a deck and pool.
The city of Venice issued them a variance a year ago since the plan involved hundreds of square feet of new construction seaward of the Gulf-front setback line.
The house is on 1.8 acres of beachfront property in the Gulf Shores subdivision and was designed in 1954 by Ralph Twitchell, who is considered the father of the Sarasota School of Architecture movement.
Originally designed as a two-bedroom, two-bath home, Twitchell and fellow architect Jack West designed a two-bedroom, two-bath addition in 1956, which also included a writer’s studio where Farley wrote many of his novels.
According to Krystyna Sznurkowski, project manager for Ball Construction, consultants considered the degraded condition of the home as well as its location, which is below base flood elevation.
“The structurally compromised condition of the home would require essentially a full tear-down and meticulous reconstruction to ‘restore’ the home, and to do so in this highly vulnerable coastal setting has proved too complicated to further pursue,” Sznurkowski wrote in a letter.
“After fully exploring these options, the owners have reached the conclusion that demolishing the structure and building a new code-compliant home landward of the general permit line makes the most sense,” she added.
Two years ago, the Florida Trust for Historic Preservation included the Farley House on its “11 Sites to Save” list. The annual list spotlights the most threatened historic properties in the state and drives the Florida Trust’s education and advocacy programs.
In addition to putting Venice on the literary map, Farley and his wife Rosemary, were active in local affairs.
They were founding members of Venice’s Friends of the Library and were instrumental in supporting the construction of the city’s first library in 1965. He also frequented the local schools, encouraging the students to pursue their dreams.
Walter Farley died in 1989 following a debilitating stroke. Rosemary died in 2013 in the house she had worked with Twitchell and West to design nearly six decades before.
The Farley House is an excellent example of the Sarasota School of Architecture movement that gained worldwide acclaim during the mid-20th Century. The residence features floor-to-ceiling windows, terrazzo floors, 8-foot doors and a fireplace designed by Twitchell and Paul Rudolf that was salvaged from the iconic Revere House built in 1948.
Glenn Darling, principal architect in the Hall Darling Design Group, said the house is perhaps the best example of Sarasota School architecture because it remained in the Farley family until recently and is in its original pristine state.
“The demolition of the historic Walter Farley residence and writing studio would be a gutting loss to not only the local residents of Venice but the global architectural and literary communities,” said Erin DiFazio, president of the Sarasota Alliance for Historic Preservation.
“The Walter Farley House could be a National Historic Landmark,” added Harry Klinkhamer, historical resources manager for the city of Venice. “It’s unfortunate that it will be demolished as it is such an important, yet often overlooked, piece of Venice history with ties to several people with international acclaim.”
