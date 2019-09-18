WEST VILLAGES — The nonprofit operating the Venice Farmers Market since 2017, and relaunched the Englewood Farmers Market last year, will be expanding into the CoolToday Park, spring training home of the Atlanta Braves, according to the Braves.
CoolToday Park will be the site for the new Braves Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesdays.
The seasonal market will run from October through March, located at the Atlanta Braves Spring Training Facility, 18800 S. West Villages Parkway in Venice, FL 34293. The facility is in North Port, but has a Venice postal address.
More than 40 permitted and insured vendors with products ranging from baked goods and produce, seafood and coffee will be the staples, according to the press release.
“From the first models of the park, the green space at the front of our facility — our plaza — has always stood out in my mind as a beautiful place for the public to gather,” said Mike Dunn, Braves vice president of Florida Operations. “The launch of the Braves Farmers Market embodies that. It allows the public to become familiar with the park and utilize that area.”
“We want to introduce you to the very finest food and agriculture vendors in the region,” Farmers Market manager Lee A. Perron said. “CoolToday Park is a great destination to meet your friends and neighbors, shop, and enjoy our fantastic Florida weather.”
The market is a not-for-profit 501c3 enterprise operating under the guidance of Friends of Sarasota County Parks. Proceeds will be donated to local food banks, care clinics, public parks and other non-profit organizations that add value to the quality of life in the local community.
The Englewood Market, at 300 W. Dearborn St., in the heart of Olde Englewood Village, runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays, from October through May.
The Venice Farmers Market operates year-round, 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays at the Venice City Hall on the 400 block of West Venice Avenue and the Avenue Des Parques.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.