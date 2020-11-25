WELLEN PARK — Three farmers markets are open in South Sarasota County now, with a variety of items and arts available for purchase.
The Englewood, Venice and Wellen Park markets take place on different days, allowing them to feature many of the same vendors with fresh produce.
Manager Lee Perron said the markets are doing very well, largely because attendees are seeing how safe vendors are being when it comes to COVID-19 precautions.
“We are actually seeing pre-pandemic numbers for both Englewod and Venice,” he said. “They see people wearing masks and see we’re taking it seriously, so they are feeling safe as they shop.”
The markets all require patrons to wear masks and maintain social distance to help avoid COVID-19.
The Wellen Park market, officially known as the Braves Farmers Market, takes place from 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays through March at CoolToday Park, 18800 South West Villages Parkway, Venice.
The Venice Farmers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays outside Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.
The Englewood Farmers Market takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays, although it will be closed on Thanksgiving, Perron said.
“It’s an opportunity to be outside in a safe environment,” Perron said. “People want to feel a sense of normalcy going into the holidays … shopping for special meals is really something people appreciate right now.”
