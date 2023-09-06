The final fashion show of the season brought together about 150 local friends at the Venice Yacht Club. It was Just Be Cause. Sandy McGowan, owner of Sandy’s Designer Clothing, created the fashion show and luncheon to raise money for Dollars for Mammograms, Inc.

This was a great group attending, as most were locals, neighbors and friends who knew each other. The energy level was high.


   

Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.

