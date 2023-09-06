These models showed off the colorful clothing available at Sandy’s Designer Clothing on Venice Ave. They are in no particular order Jean Graham, Carol Keogh, Jolene Collins, Judi Stigie, Chris Niederprume, Loreta Johnson and Sharon Blesser. Standing at the far right is Sandy McGowan, owner of Sandy’s Designer Clothing on Venice Ave.
Lynn Cloarec, owner of Croissant and Company, enjoys helping at the Just B Cause Fashion Show. Her generous donations were a hit at the prize table. The fun came is seeing Lynn win the wonderful prize she was hoping for.
From left, Sandy McGowan and Addy Griffith are a dynamic duo when it comes to fashion shows. Sandy’s Designer Clothing on Venice Ave held their annual fashion show at the Venice Yacht Club to benefit Dollars for Mammograms. Addy attends to details, making the event a success.
Rita Bertler, president of Dollars for Mammograms, tells the group at the Just B Cause Fashion show about the services available at Dollars for Mammograms, Inc. The website is at: dollarsforammograms.org
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
The final fashion show of the season brought together about 150 local friends at the Venice Yacht Club. It was Just Be Cause. Sandy McGowan, owner of Sandy’s Designer Clothing, created the fashion show and luncheon to raise money for Dollars for Mammograms, Inc.
This was a great group attending, as most were locals, neighbors and friends who knew each other. The energy level was high.
