Epiphany Cathedral Catholic Council of Women celebrated the Cathedral staff at their meeting. On hand were the Very Rev. Monsignor Patrick Dubois, left, Father Tom Corzon, Father Jay Raju, Juan Comtreras, Wendy Barroso, Helen Flynn, Dawn Masucci, Linda Zorn and Mary Hartnett.
Four members of the fashion show committee were on hand at the summer card and games party, selling tickets: Suzanne Ghosh, left; Emily Sarnecke, chair; Joan Schneider; and Karen Reiner Hayes. Sadly, this year’s fashion show was canceled due to complications from Hurricane Ian.
PHOTOS BY FRAN VALENCIC
Barbara Googins, Lois Carcare and Fran Frederick are a dynamic trio. Barbara and Lois are the new co-presidents of the group. Fran announced her retirement after serving many terms.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Barbara Goggin and Ron Goertler were the official chefs at the summer card and games Epiphany Catholic Council of Women luncheon. The grilled hot dogs were a luncheon success.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Fall is in the air, and that means fashion shows in Venice.
The first show of the season had been scheduled for Nov. 9 at Plantation Golf & Country Club, celebrating the “Days of Wine and Roses.” But Hurricane Ian changed those plans. (More on that in just a minute.)
The Fashion Show Committee of the Epiphany Cathedral Catholic Council of Women had been meeting for months, taking care of details.
Baskets, raffles and super raffles are a hallmark of this group’s shows. The women know the show is their main fundraiser of the year, so they let out all the stops.
The fashion show is usually a sell-out.
Last year, the group made $15,842 in contributions to Epiphany Cathedral School and several nonprofits in the community. They even provided 30 strollers for babies in Immokalee.
Some local groups receiving gifts were Family Promise, Twig and Schoolhouse Link. CCW also provided 86 Christmas bags and 86 Easter bags for seniors.
Sadly, this year’s fashion show was canceled because of complications from Hurricane Ian.
A spring event is being planned instead.
This summer, the CCW group served as hostesses for a going away party for Father Tom Corzon, who left Epiphany to serve as pastor at St. Raphael in North Port.
They also sponsored a fun game and cards afternoon with grilled hot dogs and delicious potluck sides and desserts.
One of their meetings featured entertainment by the fabulous Michelle Pruyn, who had everyone dancing in their seats to favorites like “Jumbalaya,” “Mambo Italiano” and “Cabaret,” and singing along to “Que Sera, Sera.”
In describing the Epiphany CCW, one of its members said, “It’s a fun way to get together.”
One Of Our Best
The special person of this week is Karen Reiner Hayes. This super-talented lady creates the program for the CCW fashion show each year.
In addition to all the information presented in the programs, those printed pages are always a work of art, too.
“Karen has surprised us the last three years so we don’t know what she’ll do this year,” said Lois Carcare, the CCW co-president.
Karen is from Illinois and has interesting stories about life up north, where she also worked and volunteered. She is on hand at all CCW meetings and events, always selling tickets, serving food or greeting people as they come in.
Karen is outgoing, friendly and fun. She is one of the Epiphany Cathedral Catholic Council of Women members who make Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
