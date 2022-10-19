Fall is in the air, and that means fashion shows in Venice.

The first show of the season had been scheduled for Nov. 9 at Plantation Golf & Country Club, celebrating the “Days of Wine and Roses.” But Hurricane Ian changed those plans. (More on that in just a minute.)


Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.

