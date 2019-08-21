An 18-year-old man died in a fatal crash early Sunday morning.
The Florida Highway Patrol says around 3:15 a.m., 28-year-old Yusuf Memon of Venice was entering the northbound ramp to Interstate 75, north of State Road 681, in the right lane when he lost control of his car, running off the roadway and hitting a tree.
Muhammed Memon, 18, of Punta Gorda, a passenger in the vehicle, was killed. Florida Highway Patrol says the victim was not wearing a seatbelt.
Memon suffered serious injuries and was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Troopers say tire marks were seen on the roadway and there was no vehicle debris observed. They continue to investigate and say there are no criminal charges at this time.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Jacqueline Francis, 53, 300 block of West Venice Avenue, Venice. Charge: failure to leave property upon order of owner. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Joseph Guarascio, 31, 400 block of Baffin Drive, Venice. Charge: non-payment of child support. Bond: $1,570.
• Brian Kiehl, 39, 900 block of First Dirt Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of operating vehicle with no driver’s license. Bond: None.
• Douglas Mutschler, 38, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard. Charge: lewd, lascivious behavior with person 12 to 16. Bond: $50,000.
• Jean Ridgeway, 46, 80 block of Cedar Street, Englewood. Charges: loitering or prowling, narcotics equipment possession. Bond: $12,000.
• Christopher Sterling, 34, 200 block of Eden Drive, Englewood. Charge: larceny, petty theft. Bond: $120.
• Stacy Leavitt, 45, 5800 block of McKinley Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Joshua Lambert, 30, 6900 block of Rosemont Drive, Englewood. Charge: DUI, damage to property. Bond: $500.
Compiled by Greg Giles and Tom Harmening
