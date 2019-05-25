A Venice man was killed in a crash on the Venice U.S. 41 Bypass at Center Road Thursday afternoon.
The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.
The 31-year-old victim, who was driving a Toyota Corolla, died from injuries sustained after his vehicle crashed into the back of a Sarasota County Area Transit bus that was stopped at a traffic light, according to a Florida Highway Patrol press release.
The bus was headed northbound on the Bypass around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, and moved into the left hand turn lane as it approached Center Road, headed west. The light was green and the bus had stopped, waiting for a clearing in traffic, when the Toyota collided into the right rear of the bus.
The SCAT bus driver, Leonard Fetterly, 53, of Sarasota, and the lone passenger on the bus, Marian Bowman, 81, of Venice, were uninjured.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to the Sarasota County Medical Examiner’s Office. It’s unknown if the victim was wearing a seatbelt.
Traffic was backed up for hours as an FHP traffic homicide team investigated the crash.
