VENICE — A fatal crash shut down part of southbound U.S. 41 in the area of Colonial Lane in Venice early Sunday morning, according to the Venice Police Department.

The roadway was closed around 5 a.m. for southbound traffic at that intersection due to a traffic crash involving a fatality that occurred at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Venetia Bay Blvd.

The roadway was reopened around 7 a.m.

This is a developing story.

