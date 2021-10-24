Fatal crash shuts down US 41 in Venice By DANIEL SUTPHIN Staff Writer Oct 24, 2021 Oct 24, 2021 Updated 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VENICE — A fatal crash shut down part of southbound U.S. 41 in the area of Colonial Lane in Venice early Sunday morning, according to the Venice Police Department.The roadway was closed around 5 a.m. for southbound traffic at that intersection due to a traffic crash involving a fatality that occurred at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Venetia Bay Blvd.The roadway was reopened around 7 a.m.This is a developing story. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Venice medical office project to break ground Sometimes, God puts a draw bridge in your life Local diving captain finds 6-inch megalodon tooth After 14-hour Gulf search, man found dead off Venice Man charged with DUI after scare outside Paradise Grill Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Venice medical office project to break ground Sometimes, God puts a draw bridge in your life Local diving captain finds 6-inch megalodon tooth After 14-hour Gulf search, man found dead off Venice Man charged with DUI after scare outside Paradise Grill Calendar
