The name of the victim who died in Tuesday’s beach-side crash in Venice still hasn’t been released by the Venice Police Department.
According to Venice police, the deceased was from out of town attending a funeral.
The Venice Police Department, through the City of Venice, released the following statement:
Shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, a blue Ford Econoline van was heading west on Barcelona Avenue in Venice, according to a City of Venice press release. A black Nissan was traveling south on The Esplanade. The vehicles collided at the intersection of the two streets. Upon impact, both vehicles were redirected into the parking lot of the Beach Side Food Mart convenience store at 225 N. The Esplanade.
The Nissan struck a pole in the parking lot. The van struck the front of the business. Venice Police investigators are working to confirm if speed or a medical condition contributed to the crash.
The adult male driver of the Nissan was pronounced deceased at the scene by Fire and EMT personnel from Venice and Sarasota County.
The passenger in the victim’s car, a juvenile female, was flown by Bayflite helicopter to Bayfront Medical Center in St. Petersburg. She was last known to be in stable condition.
The male driver of the van was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for treatment. His female passenger was taken to Venice Regional Bayfront Health for her injuries.
One person inside the convenience store was also treated for minor injuries.
VPD investigators are continuing to interview witnesses. The traffic homicide investigative process will take months to conclusively determine the cause factors in the crash, according to Venice police.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Master Patrol Officer Paul Freeman at 941-486-2444.
