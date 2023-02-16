SARASOTA — Experience a unique pop-up exhibition featuring local father/daughter artists, Richard Olin and Pamela Olin.
"Expressions of Experience: Two Generations | Two Perspectives," a premiere exhibition, features three-dimensional works that offer a glimpse from the perspective of two distinctly different generations.
It will be on display Feb. 18-19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the SPAACES Gallery, 2087 Princeton Street, Sarasota.
The Olins’ works address the transitions they have experienced over the past several years, making it relatable to all ages.
Richard’s creative pursuits span seven decades. His sculptures are constructed primarily of epoxy clay and often include kinetic elements — an influence that comes from his background in computers and programming.
For three decades, Pamela, a nationally recognized sculptor, has been drawn to steel as her primary medium of choice. She recently began experimenting with casting resin, and working with wood and PVC.
Both father’s and daughter’s work suggest a shared influence for movement and interaction by the viewer. Pamela uses light, shadow, and movement, inviting the viewer to interact with pieces both physically and philosophically.
Richard utilizes electronics to engage and delight the viewer while addressing significant concepts such as aging, liminal space, and technology.
“There have been hurdles we’ve each taken on this path of life that have proved transformative,” Pamela said. “These are reflected in both of our work in funny, poignant, personal and universal ways. We have been wanting to show together for a long time when the opportunity arose at SPAACES.”
As a duo, this public exhibit is both a curiosity and an insight into the self-expression of two generations of artists linked by DNA. Visit: pamelaolin.com and olinrich.com.
Feb. 18-19, 2023. Gallery is open from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
SPAACES is a non-profit in Sarasota that helps emerging contemporary artists in the community with professional support, art studios, and solo exhibitions. Since 2018, SPAACES has impacted and invigorated the local Sarasota art scene by growing its studio and gallery footprint from 1000 to 4500 square feet, and curated over 33 museum-modeled art exhibitions, highlighting emerging artists and research projects.
