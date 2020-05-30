VENICE — A region father is losing faith in the justice system due to what he believes is a poor handling of his daughter’s sexual assault case.
His daughter, a young teen, went to Englewood Beach with some friends May 16.
They ran into Zachery Johnson, 21, of Venice, who allegedly gave Fireball whiskey to the group of younger teens, according to arrest reports from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
The father said his daughter stayed in touch with him by phone throughout the day, but when he called to pick her up around 5 p.m., she was crying hysterically, he told the Gondolier.
“I go and pick her up, the entire way home she couldn’t form a sentence,” her father said. “She said she didn’t want to talk. She was crying. I said, ‘OK, we’ll talk when you’re ready.’”
Another friend called the police after the victim said she’d been raped while intoxicated from the drink.
The girl’s father said she went to a pavilion to charge her phone, and Johnson came with her. He reportedly asked to kiss her, which she reluctantly agreed to; then, he took her into a family bathroom. She told him she felt uncomfortable, but he forced sexual acts on her and raped her, she told law enforcement.
After investigating the case, detectives charged Johnson with lewd and lascivious battery, a second-degree felony. Sexual battery is a more serious charge, a first-degree felony.
Lewd and lascivious battery is punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Sexual battery is a first-degree felony, punishable by life in prison.
The victim’s father, who the newspaper didn’t name because of his relationship to the victim, feels the charge isn’t enough and said police imply she consented to the act and didn’t fight back.
In a case investigated by the Punta Gorda Police Department, a 19-year-old man was arrested a day later on the same charge. In that case, the man is accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl who told police they had planned to have sex for some time, according to the arrest affidavit.
The report reads quite differently from Johnson’s arrest, in which the victim describes crying, saying she was uncomfortable and in pain.
”She did not want this, and diminishing the charges is to diminish what happened to her,” her father said. “Further victimizing her and inhibiting her ability to grasp reality and heal. It’s saying, ‘You drank and didn’t put up a big enough fight, so it wasn’t that bad.’”
Under Florida law, the sexual battery statute states the crime must happen without the victim’s consent. Consent is defined as “intelligent, knowing, and voluntary consent and does not include coerced submission. ‘Consent’ shall not be deemed or construed to mean the failure by the alleged victim to offer physical resistance to the offender.”
”The key to all of this is the term ‘coerced submission,’” the victim’s father said.
“When a 21-year-old man facilitates and encourages a minor child to consume alcohol, then locks her in a bathroom and pushes his adult 175-pound body on her while she’s saying she’s not ready for this, and crying, while he’s telling her, ‘It’ll be OK,’ this is the definition of coerced submission.”
Port Charlotte attorney Russell Kirshy said legally, acts of cooperation, like a victim removing their own clothes, could be used as a defense for the suspect. Charging the suspect with lewd and lascivious battery makes sense, he said, because it takes consent off the table.
“When someone is charged with lewd and lascivious battery, there is a state statute that says you cannot discuss the issue of consent, and you can’t testify to a mistaken belief in her age,” he said. “Neither of those are defenses.”
Kirshy said in his experience, the detectives at the Sheriff’s Office who investigate sexual battery are very thorough, but the questions can seem as though they are inferring blame when they’re simply gathering information.
”This is about as painful an experience as any young person’s family can go through,” he said. “There’s nothing more painful or more horrifying, and it’s very, very difficult if you don’t have any experience in the system to understand why they make those decisions the way that they do.”
He noted Johnson could have been charged with providing alcohol to minors, but wasn’t, an omission her father believes shows detectives gave him a break.
Prosecutors for the State Attorney’s Office could alter the charge when they file the case. The victim’s father hopes that is the case.
“There is zero reason to charge for a lesser offense,” he said. “This is terrible police work at best. This is not how our justice system is designed to work.”
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment.
Johnson has pleaded not guilty to the charge. His public defender, Brian Concilio, did not respond to requests for comment.
