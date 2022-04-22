River Road groundbreaking event

Local, state and federal leaders celebrated the groundbreaking of the River Road project, which started construction in February, during an event Friday morning.

VENICE — Local politicians and the Florida Department of Transportation celebrated the beginning of construction on River Road during a groundbreaking Friday morning.

Greg Steube

Congressman Greg Steube comments on the "much needed" River Road project, which began construction in February.

"This is absolutely what government should be doing," U.S. Rep. Greg Steube said about the "much needed" project.

Construction for the 5-mile section of River Road, from Interstate 75 to U.S. 41, began in February and is scheduled to finish in early 2025.

"It's great to see construction on its way," Sarasota County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger said.

The current two-lane stretch of North River Road has caused problems, including crashes, fatalities and flooding, Steube said.

James Buchanan

Florida Rep. James Buchanan says the River Road project, which started in February, will save lives by widening the roadway.

Spearheaded by FDOT and in partnership with local government, the $47.5 million project will raise and widen the road to four lanes from U.S. 41 to Center Road, six lanes from Center Road to I-75, and will include a double U-turn intersection at Center Road.


It will also include raised grass medians, 10-foot wide pedestrian and bike paths on both sides, and two wildlife crossings.

FDOT District 1 Secretary L.K. Nandam said while the main focus was to provide safety along the road, the department will also be focusing on the environment and enhancing the communities along the road.

"This has been decades in the making," state Rep. James Buchanan said.

Ron Cutsinger

Sarasota County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger comments on the uniqueness of the River Road project because of the collaboration from local, state and federal agencies.

Buchanan and other local politicians commented on the busy road that is used by residents in Venice, North Port and Englewood, and serves as a hurricane evacuation route for the area.

Cutsinger said South County was experiencing "tremendous" growth, which prompted the need for changes.

He also said the "added beautiful amenity" of the paths along the road that residents and visitors could enjoy.

With the project started for North River Road, Cutsinger said Sarasota County has not forgotten the needed changes to South River Road, as well.

"We are saving lives from what we are doing here today," Buchanan said.

