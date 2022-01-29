More than 115,000 vote-by-mail ballots for the March 8 countywide School District Millage Referendum and County Charter Referendum are on their way to registered voters who have requested them.
Those who haven't yet need to do so by Saturday, Feb. 26.
But there's a more important deadline approaching.
Residents must register by Monday, Feb. 7, to be eligible to vote in the referendums.
A paper voter registration application must be returned in person to an elections office or postmarked by Feb. 7, according to a news release from Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner.
One may be submitted electronically through RegistertoVoteFlorida.gov no later than 11:59 p.m. Feb. 7.
An application may also be submitted through a tax collector’s office that issues Florida driver licenses or Florida ID cards.
Applications are available at elections offices in Venice, Sarasota and North Port; public libraries; military recruitment offices; and public assistance offices; and may be downloaded at SarasotaVotes.gov, the release states.
At SarasotaVotes.gov, registered voters may click on the “My Voter Status” quick link to check their voter information and status.
If you need to update something:
• Residence address changes within the state may be made on a voter registration application or other signed written notice, or by phone or electronically.
Provide your date of birth and the last four digits of your Social Security number, Florida driver license number or Florida ID card number. Address changes within the state may be made any time prior to voting.
• Name changes must be submitted on a Florida Voter Registration Application any time prior to voting.
• Signature updates must be submitted on a Florida Voter Registration Application and, for the purpose of verifying a signature on a vote-by-mail ballot certificate, must be received by the supervisor of elections before the voter’s ballot is received.
A vote-by-mail ballot may be requested online at SarasotaVotes.gov/VotebyMail; in person at any of the three elections offices; or by calling 941-861-8618.
Turner urges voters to return their ballots promptly. They must be received in the elections office no later than 7 p.m. on election night, Nov. 8.
Sample ballots with the referendum language are available at SarasotaVotes.gov.
Voters are being asked to approve another 15-year extension of the county's 1-cent sales surtax and whether to continue electing county commissioners by district or return to at-large elections.
For more information, visit SarasotaVotes.gov or call 941-861-8618.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.