VENICE — In the five years since he became a resident of Venice, Ron Feinsod has become concerned not just about change but the rate of change in the city.
“You have to have growth,” he said, but he thinks the environment is taking a back seat to it.
So he decided to take a stand on what he believes is important to his fellow residents and run for mayor.
It’s time for fresh ideas and a different perspective on growth, he said, before the balance shifts even further.
“I don’t want to have to move again,” he said.
The city needs to engage in planning so infrastructure is in place for development. It would also be better prepared if there’s another recession, he said, adding it wasn’t prepared for the last one.
About 8,500 new units are in the pipeline, he said.
“I want to make sure we have roads that can manage that,” he said.
He thinks higher impact fees can help accomplish with smart growth. Developers — and potential residents — want the cachet of a Venice address and should be willing to pay more.
Work on the city’s land development regulations needs to be completed, he said, with strong standards for height, setbacks and compatibility, as well as to protect the environment and wildlife.
More also needs to be done to protect the Gulf, which he called “the lifeblood of our city.”
Once the sources of pollution through the stormwater system are identified, the city needs to fix the worst and continue until they’re all taken care of.
It could be doing more to educate the public about the downsides of the use of fertilizer, weed killers and pesticides, he said.
“I’d rather live with weeds than red tide,” he said.
He hasn’t yet undertaken a line-by-line review of the budgetbut said he does have some concern that the city has the public safety facility build, the replacement of Fire Station 1 and renovation of City Hall in progress at the same time.
As the city moves forward with taking over emergency medical services it needs to ensure that it pays for itself. He’ is OK with the decision as long as the focus is on improving response times.
Feinsod said the city needs a better relationship with the County Commission.
“I would take the approach that we’re not the big dog,” if elected, he said. “I think we have a great city,” he said. “And I think we can make it better.”
