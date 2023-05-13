VENICE — North Venice resident Dusty Feller has thrown her hat into the ring for Venice City Council Seat 2.
No, it’s not a cowboy hat, though the 44-year-old mother of three’s name sounds like the description of a character in a western.
Her mother didn’t want to add to the number of Jessicas and Jamies in the world, so she gave her daughter a different name — one she didn’t like during childhood but eventually embraced, she said.
Feller said she moved to Venice eight years ago from Alabama, where she owned a restaurant, after her husband, Doug, was recruited to a job at Village On The Isle. He became the CEO in 2020.
She had transitioned from businesswoman to stay-at-home mom raising triplets who were born prematurely. Now that they’re in school, she said, she has a lot of time on her hands and wants to serve the “close-knit” community her family “fell in love with.”
She’s seeking a seat that is coming open after being occupied for a year by Dick Longo, who’s keeping a campaign promise by not running again.
Feller said she thinks the city has a “great” Council now, and it’s headed in the right direction. But she’s concerned there may be public misconceptions about developer’s rights and the Council’s authority.
She wants to find out what residents’ concerns are and be a voice for them, she said.
Only a little more than a week into the race, “I have a lot to learn,” she said, adding that she’s very excited to get involved in city government.
“I want to be a Council member for everyone,” she said.
Tom Krusinski has also filed to run for Seat 2. Mitzie Fiedler, seeking a third term in Seat 1, is unopposed so far.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.