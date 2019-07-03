The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Port Charlotte man with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after he accidentally shot himself with a stolen gun.
Deputies responded to the 100 block of W. Green Street in Englewood just before 6 p.m. on June 18, for the report of a shooting. When they arrived on scene, deputies found Justin Richardson, 39, with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Through investigation, detectives learned Richardson was attempting to disassemble the handgun when it discharged. The weapon was recovered at the scene and later determined to be stolen.
Richardson, of the 14100 block of W. Chesswood Lane, was taken into custody in Lee County. He has more than 40 prior arrests and ten felony convictions, and was released from prison in January 2018.
Nokomis man convicted of trafficking meth
A Nokomis man arrested by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office in March 2018 in connection with a methamphetamine trafficking ring was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison.
Detectives launched Operation Night Train in October 2017 which led to the agency’s largest seizure of methamphetamine to date.
As part of the investigation detectives received information that 27-year-old Dylan Woodward was selling drugs out of a hotel room in North Port. A search warrant of the room yielded more than 170 grams of meth, oxycodone, various drug paraphernalia, and $740 in cash. Woodward was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine.
The investigation and subsequent successful prosecution were conducted in partnership with the State Attorney’s Office. Several of Woodward’s co-defendants are still awaiting trial.
Venice man charged with possessing child porn
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 50-year-old Venice man Monday for possession of child pornography.
Detectives received information that a particular IP address was used to download more than 500 images of child pornography, according to a Sheriff’s Office press release.
On Monday, detectives executed a search warrant in the 500 block of South Venice Boulevard in Venice. Through investigation, detectives learned Scott Terry lived at the residence and downloaded the images. During an interview, he admitted to downloading and viewing the photos on his cell phone.
Terry was arrested and taken to the Sarasota County Jail where he is charged with 40 felony counts of possession of child pornography. He remains in custody without bond while the investigation continues.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Amanda Kricos, 39, 2300 block of Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota. Charges: possession of meth with intent to sell, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $8,000.
Joseph Welch, 46, 400 block of Shadylawn Ave., Nokomis. Charges: failure to register a motor vehicle, attached license plate registration not assigned, St. Mary’s County (Maryland) fugitive (failure to appear). Bond: none.
Jeramie Luckadoo, 30, 900 block of E. Cayman Ave., Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (adderall, buprenorphine hydrochloride). Bond: $3,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Shawn Horton, 50, 400 block of Mexcali Ave., Venice. Charge: Pinellas County warrants for trafficking of heroin and hydrocodone. Bond: none.
William Vanname, 56, 300 block of Collins Road, Laurel. Charges: possession of crack cocaine, resisting an officer without violence, probation violation. Bond: none.
Marlene Hogeland, 73, 5800 block of Adams Ave., Venice. Charge: trespass. Bond: $120.
Jose Navarroperez, 30, unknown address. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $35,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
David Kelly, 60, 300 block of N. Hammock Terrace, Venice. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked, drug equipment possession. Bond: $620.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Jason Jablonski, 41, 700 block of Kimball Road, Venice. Charge: DUI with property damage. Bond: $500.
Criminal registrations:
Franklin Alfant, 56, 600 block of Colonia Drive, Nokomis.
Anthony Antonucci, 55, 600 block of Colonia Drive, Nokomis.
Theofane Deamon, 31, 200 block of N. Harbor Drive, Venice.
